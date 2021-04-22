Watch
Improving Macomb County's waterways: Discussing the region's water supply, pollution control

Posted at 6:54 PM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 18:54:24-04

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller is featured on Thursday's 7 Upfront segment to discuss the county's water supply, quality and improvements.

April 22 is globally recognized as Earth Day.

Locally we're taking a look at how Macomb County is honoring Earth Day with ongoing efforts to improve the county's waterways.

Miller has pushed for improvements across the board, including with pollution controls and protecting the popular Clinton River. She'll discuss ongoing efforts to protect the region and how residents can help.

