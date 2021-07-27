Macomb Co. Executive Mark Hackel on efforts to rebuild Armada following Saturday's tornado

(WXYZ) — Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel spoke to 7 Action News Monday about ongoing efforts to rebuild areas in Armada devastated by Saturday's EF-1 tornado.

Although buildings and homes were severely damaged, there were no reported injuries. And despite the physical devastation, Hackel says people's spirits haven't been broken. Now the focus is on rebuilding and repairing the community.

"The response to (the tornado) was immediate. I mean, from our emergency management, working with the fire department, police department's, and all the utilities," Hackel said. "When this thing did hit, it was all hands on deck. It was absolutely amazing."

The Armada tornado moved through the area for about 14 minutes, wreaking havoc on everything in its path. Still, after the dust settled, Hackel said community members were quick to help one another throughout the entire event.

Hackel added that the emergency alert system was without question key in saving lives on Saturday, and that people paid attention and sought cover for safety immediately.

"Being prepared is one thing, having the support of your public safety entities is extremely important," Hackel said. "We train in this, we practice for these type of things."