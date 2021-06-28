What you need to know about fireworks hazards and safety heading into the holiday weekend

(WXYZ) — As we approach the Fourth of July holiday this coming weekend, 7 Action News speaks with Dr. Robert Klever, medical director of emergency medicine at DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital.

Klever will lay out possible fireworks hazards as well as safety tips for families as they prepare to celebrate Independence Day.

"Fireworks are explosive devices. They are no different than dynamite, just on a different level," Klever said. "And they're a little bit unpredictable as far as what happens with them. So, the best use is to not use them at all, but if you are going to use them please make sure to use them safely."

ER's treat thousands of patients each year for fireworks injuries, meaning the precautions people should take are many. Dr. Klever says he's seen many of these injuries over the last decade working in the burn center at Detroit Receiving.

"The first thing is make sure children stay far enough away," Klever said. "Children are sometimes hard to control, as we all know. But use a long-handled lighter. Using a short lighter, or even worse a cigarette butt, can be very dangerous."

Klever adds that if a firework you've tried lighting is a dud, you should have a five-gallon bucket of water next to you and toss it in the bucket and don't try to re-light it.