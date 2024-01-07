Vigil held for family members killed, injured in Northfield Township house explosion

NORTHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Exactly one week ago, a massive house explosion in Northfield Township killed multiple members of one family.

The explosion killed Hope Bragg along with her husband Don, daughter Elizabeth and son Kenneth.

Hope’s father, Richard Pruden and son Stephen survived the blast, but remain in the hospital.

The Braggs were in town from Arkansas visiting Pruden for the holidays when the explosion happened.

On Saturday, family, friends and community members came together for a vigil to honor the Braggs and Richard Pruden.

“They were adventurous, happy, fun loving, smart, they took time always in their travels to visit family,” said Lisa Bragg-Hurlbert.

Lisa, Don Bragg’s sister, came from Wisconsin to attend the vigil which was held at the Whitmore Lake High School gymnasium.

“In past years, there’s been this feeling of division, but when something like this happens you realize how unimportant that is and what really matters is your family and your friends,” said Bragg-Hurlbert.

Hope Bragg went to Whitmore Lake High School.

Northfield Township Supervisor Ken Dignan went school with Hope.

“A wonderful daughter, wife, mom, a true Michigander with a love of outdoors,” Dignan said. “She attended Michigan Tech.”

As family and friends mourn the loss of the members of Bragg family.

Police are continuing the investigate the cause of the deadly explosion.

As of right now, police don’t suspect any foul play.