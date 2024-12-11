7 Morning Digest: Arctic air & snow on the way, workers rally to save tips & more

Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Winter returns today

Cold temps and even colder wind chills return today with lake effect snow showers picking up this evening into Thursday. Snow squalls are possible changing travel conditions quickly.

Today: Cloudy with snow showers increasing towards evening. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Winds: W 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 30s with snow showers possible. Winds: W 10-25+ mph

Thursday: Cold and windy with flurries and snow showers. Temps in the low 20s and wind chills in the single digits. Winds: W 15-30 mph.

Brighter skies are expected by Friday with milder temps expected over the weekend along with rain.

Any traffic issues?

So far, no major traffic issues to know about this morning. However, there is going to be construction along northbound I-75 in the Downriver area. Northbound I-75 will have only one lane open between Sibley Rd. and Northline Rd. starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday through 8 p.m. Saturday for emergency repairs.

The top stories to know about

We want to start you off with two breaking news stories this morning. The first is that crews are battling a massive fire at the historic Woodbridge Gallery in Detroit. You can see the latest updates in the video above.

Crews battle massive fire at historic building in Woodbridge neighborhood

Then, police are investigating after an officer was dragged and a teenager was shot by officers on the city's west side overnight. You can see more from our reports in the video below.

Teen shot by Detroit police, officer dragged by vehicle on city's west side

Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield looks to be city's first female mayor

Full speech: Mary Sheffield announces campaign for Detroit mayor

On Tuesday, Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield officially announced her candidacy for the mayor of city of Detroit.

At a packed union hall Tuesday, Sheffield, who has been on the Detroit City Council since 2014 representing District 5, made her candidacy for mayor official with musical performances and speeches from city and faith leaders including Judge Greg Mathis and Detroit vs. Everybody founder Tommey Walker.

If elected, Sheffield would be the first woman to represent the city as mayor. It's something some Detroiters are excited about.

"It doesn’t matter male or female, Mayor Sheffield, she has the skill set, she has the tools," We Run 313 co-founder Lance Woods said.

We asked Sheffield how she plans to pave her own path after working with Duggan for years.

"I think that a lot of people know that my work is my work," she said. "The affordable housing that I've done, the responsible contracting, the neighborhood improvement fund were all initiatives that I was passionate about and I was able to approve."

Servers, bartenders pack Michigan Capitol to 'save the tipping system'

'Save Our Tips campaign hits Lansing

Restaurant servers and bartenders packed the Michigan state Capitol on Tuesday to urge lawmakers to amend a new law set to take affect in February. They say the law eliminates the tipping system.

Servers and bartenders make an hourly wage and heavily depend on tips. The new law is designed to increase those hourly wages until it equals minimum wage.

Servers and bartenders are concerned customers will stop tipping.

7 News Detroit spoke with Keyonna Caston, who's a server at Red Robin.

"My tips are at stake. My livelihood, my life, my well-being, the way I take care of myself, the way I take care of my family is at stake," she explained.

Workers are also concerned that restaurants will pass the cost onto the customer.

"All of my money, all of my bills, everything I'm saving for and working for all comes from tips and if I lose that, I lose the ability to pay for my future," Jordynn Robinson, a hostess at Peppermill in Standale, said.

Army veteran, former Detroit police officer thankful for new roof on Southfield home

Veteran gifted new roof under Owens Corning program

Sixty-one-year-old Derrick Cannon has lived a life of service to our country and community, spending six years in the Army and over two decades as a Detroit police officer

Through his service, he never expected anything in return, but now, he is the focus of some generous hands looking to give back.

Derrick is currently wheelchair-bound due to his battle with MS. But thanks to the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project and Schoenherr Roofing, the veteran is getting a brand new roof on his home.

"It means a lot to me. I didn't think nobody was going to give back to me, but this means a lot to me," he says.

Chad Hulcy, Project Manager at Schoenherr Roofing, said partnering with Owens Corning to give back to veterans like Derrick is the least they can do to help those who have helped others.

Through this roof installment project with Derrick and his family, Chad told me he is thrilled to see the hopefulness on their faces.

"This helps us accomplish that - helps us to serve our community, which is one of the biggest parts of our mission statement," Hulcy says. "Every conversation I've had with Lori and Derek has just been so good there, so grateful, and it's such a pleasure to do it for them. It's the least we could do to give back to them for everything that they've done."