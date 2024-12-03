7 Morning Digest: Clipper system bringing snow, business burglaries & more stories

Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: It stays cold with snow chances

The 7 First Alert Weather Team said temperatures will stay cold this week with highs only getting into the upper 20s and mid 30s, while lows will be in the upper teens and mid 20s.

Snow chances also continue, especially Wednesday and Thursday as we're expected to get hit with a clipper system.

Snowfall totals are only expected to be around 1" across metro Detroit, but highs it will also bring a blast of arctic air that will ramp up lake-effect snow showers and gusty winds.

Any traffic issues?

No major traffic issues to tell you about as of 8 a.m. The eastbound I-96 crash that closed local lanes at Schaefer has been cleared. Be sure to check our live traffic mapbefore you head out!

The top stories to know about

Burglars target over 20 Macomb, Oakland county businesses around Thanksgiving holiday

Burglars target over 20 Macomb & Oakland county businesses around Thanksgiving

A string of break-ins at businesses across metro Detroit have police investigating. Law enforcement agencies believe it's the work of a single crew who did the crimes on Thanksgiving.

Sterling Heights police pursed a black Dodge Durango without a license plate on Friday. The crew behind break-ins reportedly used the same vehicle.

"It's estimated that throughout Oakland and Macomb counties, there have been over 25," Troy Police Department Sgt. Ben Hancock said.

Eight restaurants were hit in Troy, including The Maple Leaf Restaurant, the Chipotle Mexican Grill on Crooks Road, The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill and the Kona Grill, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews.

In Sterling Heights, the Arby's and a gas station on Van Dyke Avenue near Plumbrook Road were targeted.

"The same crew, the same suspect vehicle on the same night already did B&Es earlier already in Shelby Township and Troy," Sterling Heights Police Capt. Mario Bastianelli said.

'A very serious problem.' How officials are working to combat Michigan's firefighter shortage

'A very serious problem.' Officials work to combat MI's firefighter shortage

A major battle is underway to bring awareness to a shortage of firefighters in Michigan compared to many other states.

From cities to suburbs, the lack of staffing is being called a threat to public safety, but a new proposal is aimed at finding a solution to the problem.

According to the union, Michigan is lagging far behind other states with much stronger staffing levels. Michigan has about 50 full-time firefighters per 100,000 people, compared to Indiana and Ohio, which have 101 and 111 per 100,000.

Warren is working on one of the solutions. The city has a program to pay cadets to attend the fire, EMS and paramedic academy, and offer competitive pay during and after the program.

“Our starting salary is low 60s, and over a four-year period they become full pay. Top out at $96,000 per year," Warren Fire Commissioner Skip McAdams said.

State Rep. Jim Haadsma has introduced a bill that would ensure staffing levels would be discussed at all negotiations between unions and fire departments across Michigan, something that currently doesn't happen.

“We’ve had a number of bills that have sat a while in this session," Haadsma said. "It’s a really important issue. A cost-benefit analysis of what is a life worth.”

“On a state level, it’s a very serious problem. We just have to realize the days of 700 applicants are a bygone era. We have to show young people there is a path in the fire service," McAdams said.

Downriver man with disability gifted new furnace from local company

Giving the gift of warmth

A Downriver man received a life-changing gift just in time for the holidays. 67-year-old Ronnie Cooksey's decades-old furnace is getting an upgrade from Dynamic Energy Solutions.

“I can just say I feel really blessed," Cooksey said.

Co-owners of Dynamic Energy Solutions Jason Thorpe and Randy Calhoun said a furnace is expensive and that is why they give someone a new one every year.

“A typical furnace is anywhere form $4,500 to $7,000," Thorpe said. “We’re a family-owned business and we just want to give back to the community, so we’re glad we can help.”

Thorpe and Calhoun told us this year, they found Cooksey through the Facebook page Downriver and Friends.

“Essentially, a Facebook page recommended somebody through them, and here we are," Calhoun said.

Cooksey's niece, Lisa Kuberacki, was a big part of putting this together. She said she was contacted by the nonprofit RAINA, or Reaching All in Need of Assistance, about her uncle.

"And my uncle, the kind-hearted person that he is, he said 'Lisa, there might be more people out there that need it more than me,'" Kuberacki said.

After years of fighting, father convicted of child abuse in 'Baby Naomi' case now exonerated

After years of fighting, father convicted of child abuse in 'Baby Naomi' case now exonerated

Finally, our 7 Investigator Heather Catallo has a story airing on 7 News Detroit at 6 p.m. Tuesday about the father who was convicted of child abuse in the "Baby Naomi" case being exonerated.

Back in 2015, the 7 Investigators led the way exposing what many in our community called a serious injustice that threatened to tear one family apart. Now the Burns family finally has an ending to their story.

You can watch more of her investigation tonight on 7 News Detroit.