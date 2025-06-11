7 Morning Digest: Inside the new Hudson's Detroit building, controversial beaver kill & more

Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Temps climb with rain chances later in the week

Today: Mostly sunny with climbing humidity and highs in the mid 80s with 86° in Detroit. Winds: SW 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Becoming clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: W 10-15 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny with an afternoon shower or storm chance. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.



Any traffic issues?

So far, no major issues this morning on the roads. Be sure to check our live traffic map here.

The top stories to know about

Detroit high school student detained by ICE after traffic stop during field trip

Detroit high school student detained by ICE after traffic stop during field trip

A Detroit high school student remains in immigration custody after a traffic stop led to his arrest by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents.

Maykol Bogoya Duarte, an 18-year-old junior at Western International High School, was driving himself and four other students to a field trip on May 20 when he was pulled over near Rockwood.

Local police discovered Duarte had no driver's license and contacted Border Patrol for translation assistance. Agents then confirmed that Duarte and his mother had existing deportation orders, leading to his arrest and transfer to ICE custody.

A CBP spokesperson said in a statement:

"An illegal alien with a final deportation order was arrested while driving high school students on a field trip near Rockwood, Michigan. Local police pulled over the vehicle and found the driver had no license—only a City of Detroit ID. Border Patrol confirmed he was in the country illegally, having ignored a judge’s removal order and lost his appeal. All four passengers were students from Western International High School. The driver was the only one without legal status and was turned over to ICE custody."

The incident has sparked outrage in southwest Detroit, with dozens of community members attending a Detroit school board meeting Tuesday to demand action.

One of Maykol's teachers, who planned the field trip, spoke at the meeting, saying Maykol and the other students skipped school and decided to drive themselves to the field trip location at Lake Erie Metropark.

"This was an adolescent mistake. Every single student inside and outside the situation knows this was a terrible idea, but I also think we all can agree that skipping school and driving without a license shouldn't be justification for imprisonment and deportation," said Kristen Shoettle, Duarte's teacher.

"This is family separation. Every detention and every deportation is family separation," said Ruby Robinson, Senior Managing Attorney at the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center.

Robinson, who represents Duarte, said the teen and his mother came to the U.S. from Colombia to escape violence. Their application for legal protection status was denied, and while they planned to comply with self-deportation orders, they needed to obtain a passport for Duarte first.

“His mom is still here in the United States. ICE has her passport and she’s prepared to buy tickets to depart the United States with him, but unfortunately, before they were able to get a passport for Maykol and leave the United States, this happened,” said Robinson.

Robinson says Maykol was only 3.5 credits away from graduating, so they have filed a stay application that he says is still pending.

'Paying homage to history.' See inside the new event space at Hudson's Detroit

'Paying homage to history.' See inside the new event space at Hudson's Detroit

We're getting a look inside the brand new space within the Hudson's Detroit development along Woodward Avenue in Downtown Detroit.

The massive project is now welcoming guests into the event space called The Department at Hudson's. Officials say the venue is achieving a world-class experience while holding a sense of nostalgia for so many Detroiters.

"We’ve built a development that’s going to be creating so many memories," Francesca Eid, the vice president of experience for Bedrock, said. "What you’ll see throughout this development, and here in The Department, is we really wanted to make sure we are paying homage to history."

Inside the building, you can feel the nostalgia everywhere you look. Even in the kitchen, you'll find the famous J.L. Hudson's Maurice Salad, except this one has a modern twist.

The Hudson's Department Store was a staple for Downtown Detroit, and now, the new skyscraper and building will be a destination for parties big and small.

Inside, people will see a modern take on the art-deco chandeliers, along with dynamic balcony views, welcoming all who visit.

"The Department is comprised of the first-floor lobby, second floor where we are standing and a third floor. You can host an event with as few as six people or as many as 2,000. Five halls are specifically here on the second floor," Eid said.

Traveling through the newly constructed building, I was struck by the size and scope of what's now open here. A tower next door is still in the works, set to open in 2027 with the five-star Detroit EDITION Hotel and EDITION Residences.

Eid said the building is 93% leased for offices, with General Motors moving its global headquarters to the building. It will also include retail stores for Alo and western wear brand Tecovas.

Ann Arbor residents upset over city's decision to kill beavers at Leslie Park Golf Course

Ann Arbor residents upset over city's decision to kill beavers at Leslie Park Golf Course

The City of Ann Arbor is facing backlash after confirming that beavers living in a creek at the city-owned Leslie Park Golf Course were euthanized, sparking disappointment from animal lovers and wildlife advocates.

City officials say the beavers had been building a dam in a section of the creek that is part of the Washtenaw County Drain system, and that their activity posed a risk of flooding and property damage.

But some residents say more humane alternatives should have been explored.

“My initial response is they should have tried other things first,” said nearby resident Kelley Fawcett.

“They could have just relocated them. They didn’t have to kill them,” said Alex Craig.

Even at the golf course itself, evidence of past beaver activity remains, though no beavers are currently in sight.

“I feel like there could have been a more humane way of handling that,” said Lydia Tice. “Getting people in, and removing them (the beavers) and putting them somewhere better where they can actually thrive. Not just outright killing them.”

7 News Detroit reached out to Ann Arbor's Parks department for a better understanding of why the decision was made to kill the animals.

The Community Services Administrator for the city emailed back saying:

"The MDNR does not issue permits to trap and relocate beavers. There were engineering options considered to allow the proper flow of water through the creek; however, at this time, none were determined to be the most viable solution. The City and Water Resource Commissioner are committed to continuing to investigate alternative solutions in the future."

Under Michigan DNR regulations, property owners are allowed to kill certain nuisance wildlife, including beavers, rabbits, and squirrels, if the animals are actively causing or threatening to cause damage.

