7 Morning Digest: Jameson Williams investigation, cap over I-75 & near-record temps

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: The windy warm up continues

First, let's talk about yesterday. We set a new record high of 79° in Detroit and we're going for it again today.

High clouds will increase and temps will peak in the upper 70s with some places getting to 80°. The record high temp is 76° and it's in jeopardy.

For Halloween – a cold front arrives Thursday late bringing rain showers by the late morning and into the afternoon. They should trickle off for trick-or-treating, but it will be windy.

Any traffic issues?

So far this morning, there are no major traffic issues to know about! Be sure to check our live traffic map here

The top stories you need to know about

Detroit police investigate why Lions WR Jameson Williams avoided arrest after gun found in car

Detroit police are now conducting an internal investigation over the stop and brief detainment of Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams. In the early morning hours of Oct. 8, Williams came into contact with police after midnight when they pulled over a vehicle driven by his brother for speeding.

When questioned by an officer, Williams’ brother disclosed that there were two guns in the car: the first laid in the back seat while the second, according to police, was under Williams’ seat.

Officers found that the gun in the backseat was registered to Williams brother who had a concealed pistol license, or CPL. While the gun under Williams’ seat was registered to him, he did not possess a CPL.

The officer concluded that was a problem, and told Williams he was going to be taken into custody for carrying a concealed weapon.

However, after supervisors came to the scene, Williams was eventually let go. You can see our entire investigation here.

After the story broke, we talked to fans about the story. They're expressing disappointment but also support for the 23-year-old.

“Obviously he's a star on the field and we need him as part of our Super Bowl run,” said Lions Fan Chase Chapman of White Lake.

“I think they’re going to have to be patient with him, he's growing," said Lions fan Aaron Lowery of Detroit. "But he’s only got so many more chances.”

“Just because you're an athlete and have certain status and blah blah blah, no. You should have to pay the penalty just like anyone else,” said Lions fan Vincent Richardson of Detroit.

Detroit looks to connect downtown to midtown with caps over parts of I-75

Another public meeting was held in Detroit on Tuesday night for a plan that would put caps over portions of I-75 in Downtown Detroit. The city is moving steadfast in its efforts.

The goal is to restore city connections between neighborhoods and increase safety for pedestrians.

“Right now the downtown is sort of an island. We have 375 on one side, I-75, the Lodge and so now can we reconnect the downtown back to the neighborhoods, back to the communities," Downtown Detroit Partnership Urban Evolution Strategist James Fidler said.

The $200 million dollar plan is looking at areas that cross I-75 from 3rd Street to Brush Street, with possibly three large caps considered over parts of Grand River, Woodward, and more. The project is being planned in coordination with the I-375 revitalization project.

"I mean it will definitely help business exponentially, having people walk around more and more foot traffic, it’s just gonna bring more business," Harry's Detroit Bar & Grill Service Manager Cesar Ramirez said.

What clerks say voters need to know one week out from presidential election

One week until election day

With now less than a week until the election, early voting continues to be strong across Michigan. Yesterday, more than 116,000 people early-voted, bringing the total to more than 500,000 Michiganders.

So far, more than 30% of the Michigan electorate has voted either early or by absentee, according to state data.

Thomas Lamphere was also one of the voters at Waterford Oaks Activity Center casting his ballot Tuesday. He says this election will be his first time.

"I was just really happy to get out and do it finally," said Thomas Lamphere of Waterford.

"I’ve been through several election cycles with the city and we have never seen numbers like this," said Livonia Clerk Lori Miller.

In Oakland County, Clerk Lisa Brown says they’re seeing big turnout too.

"We’re seeing big numbers and actually eight of our locations are on the top 10 busiest list in the state," said Brown. "We’ve been busy. I mean, this whole year it’s been nonstop and elections are every year but this one is extra busy just because we have the biggest turnout for our presidential elections and it’s the first year we have early voting."

