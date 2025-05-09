7 Morning Digest: Nice Mother's Day weekend, a personal connection to the new Pope & more

(WXYZ) — Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Frost Advisory until 9am, a nice Mother's Day weekend

We will keep the sunshine today as temps start to rebound today through Mother's Day weekend. Temps will climb into the 70s this both Saturday & Sunday.

Friday: Sunshine with mid 60s for highs. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, not a cold. Temps in the 40s. Winds: Light

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a jump into the mid 70s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Any traffic issues?

10-day closure of WB I-696 between I-75 & Lahser begins Friday night; here's what to know

So far, no major traffic issues this morning. However, westbound I-696 will close between I-75 and Lahser for 10 days starting at 9 p.m. Friday. Learn more about it here and in the video above.

The top stories to know about

'A very humble man': De La Salle principal shares personal connection to Pope Leo XIV

The world has a new Pope, as Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost was elected Pope Leo XIV on Thursday in Vatican City.

The first-ever pope from the United States has a personal connection to local Catholic school leader Brother Ken Kalinowski, the principal of De La Salle Collegiate in Warren.

Kalinowski knew Pope Leo XIV during their time together at Villanova University near Philadelphia and has even kept a gift from him all these years later that hangs over his desk.

"Father Bob was the jovial, friendly, what you saw is what you got. He was just so charismatic," Kalinowski said.

Kalinowski grew up in metro Detroit and received a full-ride scholarship to Villanova University. During his time at the university, Robert Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV, or as Kalinowski and his classmates at Villanova knew him, Father Bob, is remembered with absolute fondness.

"He would just pick tables and just sit with different kids every day and just a delight," Kalinowski said. "His whole thing was working for the good of the poor and making sure that the least, the last and the lost are not forgotten.”

The now-principal of the all-boys Catholic high school says there’s one instance they shared together that he keeps with him to this day. After his grandmother died in the 1980s, he missed mass for two weeks. Father Bob was there to help.

“He goes 'Ken, I haven’t seen you at mass' and I said 'Father, with my grandmother passing, I think Jesus is on vacation.' Well few days later, there was a picture of Jesus in a frame in a box and he left it at my dorm door and I still have it hanging in my office. And it said, 'Jesus has returned and he wants you to come back,'" Kalinowski said.

Kalinowski has kept that picture from the now-Pope Leo XIV during his time as a missionary in Papua New Guinea, to serving in Kenya and Mexico City and now in Warren inside his office at the high school, not knowing his gift is from the holiest of old friends.

Residents continue to oppose proposed landfill on border of Wayne and Washtenaw counties

Residents living near the Arbor Hills Landfill are voicing concerns over a proposed expansion that would add a new landfill to the north of the existing site.

Ronak Nandwana lives near the landfill, which sits on the border of Salem Township and Northville Township.

"When the dump first came in here 50 years ago, there was nobody here but now, there are so many neighborhoods that have popped up and they're building even more across the street," Nandwana said.

The waste management company GFL Environmental owns Arbor Hills and has proposed building a new landfill to the north of the existing one, citing that the current landfill is reaching its capacity.

Nandwana opposes the new landfill because of odor issues from the current facility.

"Right now, we are northeast of the dump, so maybe if you have eastern winds, maybe you can only catch a little edge of the smell. But if it's directly west of us, we're going to smell it for sure," Nandwana said.

We reached out to GFL on Wednesday to talk about the proposal and were told "no comment."

Dave Drinan, a Northville Township resident and member of The Conservancy Initiative, a nonprofit group formed to oppose the landfill, also expressed concerns about the expansion.

"Those of us who have invested in homes within a mile or two of this site obviously don't want to have to live next to a new landfill," Drinan said.

7 News Detroit's 'Let's Talk' visits Karl's Cabin in Plymouth

7 News Detroit's "Let's Talk" is where our journalists come to your community for an open, honest conversation.

We hope to connect with you and hear about what's happening where you live. Maybe you want to share something you're proud of, maybe there's something you want us to look into, or something you're worried about?

Nothing is off the table. So Let's Talk.

Our goal is to be there for you and truly listen. It’s nothing formal, just a casual meeting where we can talk stories and share ideas. No sign-up is required.

On Thursday, we headed to Karl's Cabin in Plymouth.

Our June stop will be at Peterlins in Farmington from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 4.