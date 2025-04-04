7 Morning Digest: Opening Day celebration, temporary layoffs at plants & more

Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Dry and partly sunny for Opening Day

The Clinton River and Rouge River are in flood mode. We will be dry today, but the rain is back starting Friday night through Sunday morning. We could get another inch in that time. That may complicate the river flooding or add to it in more areas.

Friday: It looks dry for the Tigers opener! Partly sunny with more clouds later in the game. There is a chance for rain in the evening. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: A rainy day with a half inch of rain likely. Temps will start in the low 40s and end up in the low 50s. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

Any traffic issues?

So far, no major traffic issues to know about. Expect more traffic around Downtown Detroit due to Opening Day and see our guide below for road closures. Check a live traffic map here.

The top stories to know about

Detroit Tigers Opening Day 2025: Everything you need to know

'All hands on deck': Local businesses prepare for surge in foot traffic for Tigers Opening Day

The Detroit Tigers have already been playing for a week, but the home opener is Friday afternoon at Comerica Park! We were live from the stadium all morning long with interviews, what fans can expect and more.

First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. as the Tigers face the Chicago White Sox and hundreds of thousands of people are set to converge on Downtown Detroit for the annual celebration.

See everything you need to know about Opening Day here

'Very good people.' Family grieving after woman killed, man injured in Southgate house explosion

'Very good people.' Family grieving after woman killed, man injured in explosion

Southgate police say a 37-year-old woman who was pulled out of the rubble following an early morning house explosion on Thursday has since passed away from her injuries.

A 38-year-old man is currently in the hospital with injuries related to the blast.

Family members tell 7 News Detroit the victims are Amber Benedict and her husband, Paul Benedict.

Amber's sister, Tiffany Gonzalez, tells 7 News Detroit that Amber was talented at decorating and baking.

“Everything she did, she was so good at,” said Tiffany.

Tiffany described both Amber and Paul as "very good people" and said that Amber was "there for anybody and everybody.”

"It’s tragic that this had to happen,” said Tiffany.

“Parents are never supposed to bury their children,” she said of their family that is now grieving.

The explosion happened at a home on Edison Street around 5:45 a.m.

Emergency crews reportedly found the woman in the home, and we're told the man was blown out of the house. The couch in the front room of the home was also blown into a neighboring window, officials said.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation and being treated as a gas-related issue, officials say. Fire crews are asking residents to stay clear of the area as they clean up the rubble.

Stellantis workers respond to temporary layoffs at Warren, Sterling Heights plants

Stellantis workers respond to temporary layoffs at Warren, Sterling Heights plants

The impact of tariffs is making it to Southeast Michigan, with Stellantis factory workers in Warren and Sterling Heights learning of temporary layoffs coming soon.

Outside the Stellantis Sterling Stamping Plant on Mound Road in Warren where auto workers proudly help make the Jeep Wagoneer, we talked to several workers sharing thoughts on tariffs and 900 U.S. employees being laid off temporarily as a result of idling plants in Canada and Mexico.

“It’s tough out here. Makes it worse for me. Everybody is struggling now,” worker Sam Belt said.

“Never support a layoff. Always want to come to work and make money,” worker Kyle Chapman said.

While plants are being idled, Stellantis confirmed workers in Sterling Heights and Warren will be impacted with the temporary layoffs.

“There might be some price increases, but they will be temporary,” retired worker Brian Pannebecker said.

Pannebecker also told me that a day after speaking at the White House, he is confident the short-term pain will result in long-term gain of jobs coming back.

“You’re hearing a lot of that bluster from the companies because they don’t want to have to move back here and produce at higher labor costs,” Pannebecker said.

John Walsh, president and CEO of the Michigan Manufacturers Association, says tariffs play a critical role in bringing jobs back, but other key factors are also important.

“The whole issue of tariffs, how they’re applied, the reactions from other counties, we still have some uncertainty in front of us to be sure. We’re looking at a bit of a tough road,” Walsh said.

