7 Morning Digest: Teen fights off attacker at Lake St. Clair Metropark, Skin Cancer Awareness month & more

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: More sunshine today with storms possible

Today: Mostly cloudy with some scattered showers and storms more likely in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 70s with 73° in Detroit. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Skies will clear up some with warm and humid lows in the low 60s. Winds: ESE 5-10 mph.



Any traffic issues?

Nothing major this morning, but a heads up for tomorrow, there's also construction happening at 12 Mile at I-94 in Roseville, which may cause a few delays.

The top stories to know about

Teen fights off attacker at Lake St. Clair Metropark, suspect released on personal bond

Teen fights off attacker at Lake St. Clair Metropark, suspect released on personal bond

A 23-year-old Detroit man charged with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl at Lake St. Clair Metropark was released on a $50,000 personal bond without a tether just days after the attack, sparking frustration from the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

Abdulnasar Muthana was charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree, which carries a maximum sentence of two years.

The assault occurred on Saturday when the victim was at the park with two other girls, ages 14 and 15, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, which says Muthana touched the girl inappropriately after making unwanted gestures.

"Being startled and being confused is most reactions, and hers? Was protecting herself and being a survivor," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said.

Read the full story at this link.

'The key is keeping after these things': Health tips for Skin Cancer Awareness Month

'The key is keeping after these things': Health tips for Skin Cancer Awareness Month

May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month — and it’s a reminder that what you don’t know, or don’t see, could hurt you.

77 years old Southgate man John Szymanski is no stranger to the word “cancer.”

"That's a devastating six-letter word," Szymanski said.

He’s heard it more times than he’d like.

"I had two cancers on my scalp yesterday morning when I got here," Szymanski said. "One here, and then lovely, and there."

John is still healing from the removal of two squamous cell carcinomas. Today, John is meeting his dermatologist, Dr. Steven Grekin, who he sees several times a year. Together, they’re always watching for skin changes.

"I did not like to wear a hat because I didn't like to re-comb my hair. Now that I'm in my 70s, I'm paying for it," Szymanski said.

For the sunburns, and UV ray exposure. I asked John: what advice would you give to someone who is 21 years old, and has a great head of hair?

"Oh, 21. Kids, start at about 13," he replied. "Take care of yourself. Wear the hat wear the sunscreen."

Read the full story at this link.

'I was in tears.' Wayne County neighbors trying to stop concrete crushing facility from destroying wetlands

Wayne Co. neighbors worry concrete crushing facility will destroy local wetlands

Wetlands play a crucial part in helping to prevent severe flooding. In Wayne County, there are less than 10% of wetlands remaining and now one group of neighbors is trying to stop a developer from building a concrete crushing facility on a wetland site that’s literally in their backyards.

Neighbors in Wayne say they are worried not only about losing a very old wetland that’s next to their homes; they’re also terrified of breathing in the dust from the concrete crusher that’s in the planning stages of being built next door.

Many neighbors say they’re used to lush green trees, wildlife and the peaceful sounds of birds.

“It’s nature. I bought my house based on where my kitchen window was located. I can look out my kitchen window, out into the forest and out into nature. And that was a huge selling point for me,” said Cheryl Bauman.

Read the full story at this link.