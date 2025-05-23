7 Morning Digest: Touching courtroom moment, busy weekend for Detroit & more

Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit weather: Cool Memorial Day weekend ahead

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy and drier. Highs will be in the mid 50s with 57° in Detroit. Winds: NW 15-25 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny with highs in the low 60s. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

Watch the forecast for Memorial Day weekend in the video player above.

Any traffic issues?

So far, no major traffic issues this morning. Be sure to check our live traffic map here.

The top stories to know about

Detroit chief judge swears in his son as attorney in touching courtroom moment

Detroit chief judge swears in his son as attorney in touching courtroom moment

A sweet moment is going viral online after a local man was sworn in as an attorney by his father, the chief judge of the Wayne County Probate Court in Detroit.

The emotional ceremony, which has garnered nearly 1 million views on TikTok as of Thursday, captured the moment Chief Judge David Braxton administered the oath to his son, David Braxton Jr.

“When I gave the oath, I almost cried," Judge David Braxton said. "To see him standing here, I just had all these flashes of my baby is now a man, married, children and now entering this.”

Judge David Braxton swore his son in to the roar of applause inside his courtroom. The sweet moments were captured on camera.

Watch the full story in the video above.

Detroit braces for massive Memorial Day weekend crowds with Movement, Tigers, and The Weeknd downtown

Busy Memorial Day weekend in Downtown Detroit

Detroit is preparing for a packed Memorial Day weekend with multiple major events expected to bring more than 150,000 people to the downtown area.

The city will host the Movement Music Festival, Detroit Tigers games against the Cleveland Guardians, concerts including The Weeknd at Ford Field, and Crunk Fest at the Fox Theatre. Setup for the Detroit Grand Prix is also underway.

Law enforcement is planning comprehensive security coverage with Detroit police, private security, sheriff deputies, and federal agents throughout the downtown area.

To read the full story and for parking options, click here.

Ypsilanti's World of Rocks among businesses targeted for break-ins by rock thrower

Ypsilanti's World of Rocks among businesses targeted for break-ins by rock thrower

Shattered glass and a large rock were left behind after a thief broke into World of Rocks in Ypsilanti, one of several businesses recently targeted in the area.

"This is the rock that broke our door," said Mo Hoeffel, manager at World of Rocks.

The owners and employees are still processing the recent break-in at their store.

"I woke up from a phone call from the owner, and he said, 'Hey, are you on your way in?' I said, 'Yeah, what's up?' He said we got broken into," Hoeffel said.

Hoeffel has been working at the store for about eight years and considers it her second home.

"We saw him walk up with a rock in his hand, throw it through the glass, crawl through the broken glass door, walk all the way to our cash register," she said.

Watch the full story in the video player above

