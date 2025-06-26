7 Morning Digest: Victim in church shooting speaks, heating up again & more

Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Summer heat returns & storm chances continue

Today: Getting hot again today with more showers and storms possible. Highs will reach the mid 80s with 90s south of the city. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with rain/storm continuing. Temps in the upper 60s. Winds: ESE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms, some strong. Temps near 90. Winds: SSW 10-20 mph.

The top stories to know about

Church member who was shot confronting gunman in Wayne shares story

The church member who was shot in the leg while confronting a gunman at Crosspointe Community Church is now home from the hospital and speaking exclusively with 7 News Detroit.

Ron Amann underwent surgery just hours after a bullet shattered his tibia during Sunday's attack. He's now beginning what doctors expect could be a year-long recovery journey.

Amann was one of three members of the church's safety team who attended a training at Peacemakers Shooting Range in Howell just three days before the attack.

"At what point, if at any point during this, did it sink in like, this is happening right now?" asked 7 News Detroit reporter Brett Kast.

"I guess probably after I came through and was shot, I knew this is... we're in an active situation," Amann said.

It's a situation Amann trained for but never expected to happen at the church he and his family have attended for nearly 60 years.

"I grew up in the church, so I've been there since the '60s," said Amann. "My family has been a part of it the whole time, so we continue to go there."

Roughly a decade ago, Amann and a few other church members formed a church safety team — regular citizens who trained to be armed and respond to active shooters, among other safety issues.

"When we formed this team, I just knew it was my calling to protect my family and this church family," Amann said.

This past Sunday, Amann, who's a team lead, was not on shift. He was sitting in the back row with his family, watching the kids' Vacation Bible School.

"I heard a popping, a pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, noise that I couldn't quite identify. It stopped, I heard it again, and probably within a few seconds after that, someone came running in the back of the sanctuary and said there's a shooter out there," Amann said.

As others took cover, Amann sent off his family to take cover, and then he went toward the shots.

"When I got into that area, he (shooter) was sitting on the ground with a rifle, and he was sitting away from me, so he turned to make a sweep of the glass with his gun and just held the trigger and shot through," Amann said.

The 31-year-old gunman in tactical gear was armed with multiple weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. But another church member outside saw him coming and hit him with a truck, leaving him lying on the ground outside, but still armed.

"He just started spraying bullets into the lobby, went through the glass, shattered it, and that's when it caught my leg and spun me around," Amann said. "I don't know if he knew what his target was at that time, other than he had to do damage.”

The bullet shattered Amann's tibia as he took cover, but he kept his gun drawn.

"I was prepared with my gun while I was laying there. If he came inside, then I would have engaged the shooter and I would have used my weapon on him," Amann said.

A first look at Siren's Curse, Cedar Point's newest roller coaster

7 News Reporter Brittany Toolis reacts to riding Cedar Point's newest roller coaster

We got our first look at Siren's Curse, the newest roller coaster at Cedar Point. It's 160 feet tall with a 90-degree vertical drop with a top speed of 58 mph.

The legend and lore of mysterious creatures living beneath the surface of Lake Erie comes to life, with Siren's Curse at Cedar Point.

Will you answer the siren's call this weekend? Our Brittany Toolis got to be one of the first people to ride the new roller coaster, open to the public starting Saturday, June 28.

2025 Rocket Classic kicks off at Detroit Golf Club

INTERVIEW: Two-time Rocket Classic champion Cam Davis feels at home in Detroit

Finally, the 2025 Rocket Classic is officially underway at the historic Detroit Golf Club. 156 golfers will tee it up over the next two days at DGC.

See everything you need to know about the tournament here

You can watch our "Teeing It Up in the D" special on Saturday at 10 a.m. and on Sunday at 8 a.m.

Tee times for the first two rounds of the tournament have been released. You can see them here. The tee times for Saturday will be set after the second round, and the final round tee times will be set after Saturday's round.

Tickets are still available for the tournament. daily grounds tickets starting at $65 per day, with LendingTree Lounge and Club Ace hospitality passes starting at $120 and $230, respectively.

This year, students will also be able to receive a special discount of 31.3% grounds tickets using a valid .edu address. On Saturday, June 28, fans are encouraged to wear their favorite school colors.

Children 15 and under will receive complimentary admission for grounds access with an adult ticket holder. There is a limit of four children per ticketed adult.

