7 Weekly Recap: 2025 construction plans, a historic groundbreaking & more stories you may have missed

Here are the buzz-worthy stories from the week of June 3:

'It’s just what I like to do.' 82-year-old Canton educator shares her passion for teaching

At 82 years old, one Michigan teacher is still in the classroom — and she doesn’t plan on leaving anytime soon.

Many students come and go through the halls here at Canton Charter Academy, but Pat Colunga has been here for more than two decades.

“It’s just what I like to do," said Colunga. "I think because this is the job evidently that God gave me to do.'

She began her career at Latson Road Elementary School in Howell as a paraprofessional when her daughters were young.

“When the kids went to school, I went to school with them and offered myself to work with the teachers and they were glad to have me," said Colunga.

Colunga says after working at several schools, she did try to put the pencil down in her fifties. She picked her passion back up again less than a year later in 2000 — and she's been at the Canton Charter Academy ever since.

Whether it’s opening lockers or opening doors, Colunga’s committed to helping any student she encounters.

“I taught fifth grade and one of my girls was a swimmer, she liked to swim and I told her, 'keep it up, keep up.' She’d come in and say, 'Mrs. Colunga, I get so tired.' I’d say 'yes, but just think what could happen.'”

'This is like a freeway for people.' Neighbors plead for help as reckless drivers damage properties

Neighbors in the North Toledo Block Club in Southwest Detroit reached out to us after seeing a recent report on a hit-and-run driver that destroyed part of Gloria Martinez's porch. They say reckless drivers in their neighborhood are causing headaches and real property damage.

In fact, just as we were about to begin interviewing them, a speeding driver went around a semi-truck that was stopping and then blew through a stop sign down Clark Ave.

"We're at the absolute threshold from being able to absorb what we can as a community," said Carolyn Catlos, Vice President of the North Toledo Block Club. "And I hear neighbors talking about moving if they can."

"They run the stop signs," Martinez told me, especially frustrated because she and her husband, who is currently unable to work, can't afford to fix the damage. "This is like a freeway for people. We're always scared something is going to happen."

Catlos said she and her neighbors have been trying to get the city's attention so that measures can be taken to slow traffic or reduce reckless driving.

Ron Brundidge, Detroit's Department of Public Works Director sent the following statement to 7 News Detroit:

"City of Detroit DPW Traffic Engineering Division is aware of the concerns raised by residents at, or near the intersection of Toledo and Clark. Requested speed humps are not an option because both streets are classified as major roads and have existing bus routes. We are currently reviewing options to make this intersection safer. Once this review is completed, and the optimum intervention is determined, we will share with the residents before implementing. In the meantime, we are working with the Detroit Police Department to increase enforcement efforts against speeding."

Detroit now third most challenging place to live with asthma in nation

Detroiter Mayra Hernandez describes asthma as a roller coaster. She's a mom of three kids who have asthma, and she has an array of medicine and tools she uses to help keep it at bay.

Hernandez's story is a common one in Detroit. A new list from The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America lists Detroit as the third-most challenging place to live with asthma in the United States. That's up from two spots a year ago.

Dr. Garen Wolff, allergist at DMC Harper University Hospital told 7 News Detroit that in Detroit global warming, car pollution, and refineries contribute to the asthma problem.

"We’re the Motor City, most of our schools are next to highways, at least in Detroit," said Wolff. "We have the refineries, the Marathon Petroleum Refinery, U.S. Steel, they’re still there."

Wolff said the month of September is typically the peak for asthma-related attacks as the weather changes.

She said in recent years there has been an inhaler shortage, and to reduce the risk of attacks we need better insurance coverage for inhalers.

She also said people at risk need to make an asthma action plan, "Because the asthma action plan shows adults and children how to manage their asthma when it’s stable, and when it is not stable."

Meijer could replace Hollywood Market in Rochester Hills after owner says lease not renewed

A locally owned grocery store in Rochester Hills says it’s being pushed out of its location in favor of a new Meijer Grocery store, and its loyal customers are not happy.

Hollywood Markets, located at the corner of Tienken and Rochester, says their lease that ends in January is not being renewed by the landlord.

Sue Evans was shopping at Hollywood Market on Wednesday afternoon and says she's been going to the store for 20 years. She's been aware that it will likely be closing.

"They’re loyal to the community, they have excellent products, their meat is surpassed by none," Evans said. "When they are loyal to the community, we should be loyal back.”

Those who work behind the counter like Peggy Carlson take pride in their positive reputation, having been an employee for 26 years.

“It's like the cheers of stores," Carlson said. "We know everybody, we get to know the families, the grand kids, they draw us pictures we put them on the wall. They’re so excited to see us and hug us, so I'm going to miss all that.”

The City of Rochester Hills confirms there is a public hearing on Tuesday, September 17 for a proposed Meijer Grocery Store. The company submitted renderings and plans to update the building, adding a drive-thru pharmacy.

A Meijer spokesperson confirmed they have submitted a site plan to the City of Rochester Hills, saying it's the "first step" for considering a new store location.

Hollywood Markets released a statement from President Thom Welch that read in part, “My family and Hollywood Markets are longtime neighbors and retailers in the Rochester area. We were very disappointed last December, a few days before Christmas, to hear from our Landlord’s attorney that our Landlord was not interested in renewing or extending our lease at the Teinken and Rochester Center. It is very unusual for a business that anchors a full center, and pays its bills, would not be renewed... It was a very difficult message to share with our employees.”

What Metro Detroit drivers can expect from the biggest 2025 road work projects

As the weather starts to cool down, so do all those pesky road projects. And while there are big projects that are near competition, new projects will be on the horizon in 2025.

Some big projects wrapping up this year includes along I-96, between Kent Lake and I-275 and I-696, between I-275 and M-10. But don't get too comfortable: more road work will be on the agenda in 2025.

“It’s going to make our roads better, so it is a due process, but yeah it slows everything down," one person said.

Next year, the work on I-696 between I-275 and M-10 shifts east. I-696 is being rebuilt from Lahser to I-75, starting in 2025, with the eastbound lanes closing down. Traffic will be detoured using Southbound The Lodge to Eastbound Davison, northbound I-75 back to I-696. Westbound roads will have three lanes open.

There will be other big projects in 2025. Work will continue on I-75 in Northern Oakland County between M-15 and the Genessee County border. The northbound lanes are being rebuilt this year. Next year, the work moves onto the southbound lanes. You'll have two lanes open in each direction throughout the project.

Expect work on I-75 between I-96 and John R, and on The Lodge between I-75 to Griswold. Both locations will have asphalt or concrete pavement repairs. Expect lane closures on I-75 and The Lodge on the weekends.

“Luckily I’m not out there that much but, cause I’m in construction so our jobs are all over places, so hopefully I don’t have a job out there," said Plymouth resident Ben Crabill.

St. Clair Shores seniors create apple pie frenzy with annual fundraiser

A long-standing apple pie fundraiser is connecting the community and making an impact on seniors in St. Clair Shores.

For 20 years, the Senior Center for Active Adults has organized Apple Pie Week, baking around a thousand pies from scratch and selling them.

Many seniors have volunteered their time year after year like Rose Ptaszek, who really enjoys the socialization.

"We have different tables every year, so you just meet new people. You don’t see the same people every year. It's just when you come in, you sit down,” Ptaszek said.

This year, senior volunteers started on Sunday with 80 bushels of apples, peeling, cutting, soaking, assembling and baking to prepare for its anticipated popularity.

“People come back every year looking forward to getting two pies, 10 pies, whatever it might be. They share it with their families, their friends, their neighbors. People are always looking out for each other around here," senior center coordinator Matthew Dubinsky said.

Dubinsky says they always sell out and on average raise $10,000. Proceeds go toward their donation-based lunch program and staff salaries.

'Detroit deserves this.' Henry Ford Health breaks ground on $2.2 billion expansion project

Henry Ford Health is celebrating the groundbreaking of a major hospital expansion today with a press conference and ribbon cutting ceremony. It's part of a $2.2 billion project, marking Henry Ford's most significant investment to the city of Detroit in its 100+ year history.

“Our vision – to build the healthcare campus of the future, a place where people from down the street or across the globe alike can come to receive the very best care in the very best facilities – is one we’ve been cultivating for decades,” said Henry Ford Health President and CEO Bob Riney in a press release.

“We are creating a place like no other in the state, and through this major expansion of our campus, we are cementing our commitment to our Detroit community for the next century and beyond. Detroit deserves this.”

The new hospital facility will reportedly cover 1.2 million square feet on West Grand Boulevard that includes a 20-story patient tower. There will also be an expanded emergency department that spans 75,000 square feet featuring 100 private treatment areas.

Detroiters like Vanessa Middleton stopped by to see the action.

“I wanted to hear what was happening with it and what their plans were with it,” said Middleton.

She says hearing Dan Gilbert talk about a new high tech therapy lab was the icing on the cake. She imagines her late mother who struggled with muscular dystrophy being able to use the advanced therapy.

“It touched the hell out of me, yes it did. It got to my heart,” said Middleton. “It’s going to empower so many people”

The hospital campus represents The Future of Health: Detroit Vision an initiative spearheaded by partners including Detroit Pistons Owner Tom Gores and Michigan State University in their commitment to help transform the New Center neighborhood.

