7 Weekly Recap: Inside the new Hudson's building, summer job market & more

(WXYZ) — Hey, you're busy — we get it.

We know a lot happens throughout the week, and you may not catch all of our stories here at WXYZ. So we've decided to gather the most talked-about stories from the past week all in one place that you can check out during your free time over the weekend.

Have a story idea or tip? Feel free to let us know using the contact form below.

Here are the big stories from the week beginning June 9.

Summer job market tightens for Michigan teens as school year ends

Summer job market tightens for Michigan teens as school year ends

As the school year wraps up, Michigan teens are facing a more challenging summer job market than in recent years, with teen unemployment expected to reach its highest level since 2020.

The Michigan Department of Technology, Management, and Budget forecasts that around 260,000 teens aged 16-19 will enter the state's labor market this summer, with teen unemployment projected at 15.8%.

For 15-year-old Ariana Medel of South Lyon, finding her first job proved to be a challenge.

"My parents really wanted me to get a job and I also wanted one as well. So, it was kind of important for me that it was something I kind of enjoyed doing," Medel said.

Hear from an employee and the owner of Ray's Ice Cream in Demetrios Sanders in the video player above

'Paying homage to history.' See inside the new event space at Hudson's Detroit

'Paying homage to history.' See inside the new event space at Hudson's Detroit

We're getting a look inside the brand new space within the Hudson's Detroit development along Woodward Avenue in Downtown Detroit.

The massive project is now welcoming guests into the event space called The Department at Hudson's. Officials say the venue is achieving a world-class experience while holding a sense of nostalgia for so many Detroiters.

"We’ve built a development that’s going to be creating so many memories," Francesca Eid, the vice president of experience for Bedrock, said. "What you’ll see throughout this development, and here in The Department, is we really wanted to make sure we are paying homage to history."

Inside the building, you can feel the nostalgia everywhere you look. Even in the kitchen, you'll find the famous J.L. Hudson's Maurice Salad, except this one has a modern twist.

The Hudson's Department Store was a staple for Downtown Detroit, and now, the new skyscraper and building will be a destination for parties big and small.

Inside, people will see a modern take on the art-deco chandeliers, along with dynamic balcony views, welcoming all who visit.

"The Department is comprised of the first-floor lobby, second floor where we are standing and a third floor. You can host an event with as few as six people or as many as 2,000. Five halls are specifically here on the second floor," Eid said.

Traveling through the newly constructed building, I was struck by the size and scope of what's now open here. A tower next door is still in the works, set to open in 2027 with the five-star Detroit EDITION Hotel and EDITION Residences.

Eid said the building is 93% leased for offices, with General Motors moving its global headquarters to the building. It will also include retail stores for Alo and western wear brand Tecovas.

Ann Arbor residents upset over city's decision to kill beavers at Leslie Park Golf Course

Ann Arbor residents upset over city's decision to kill beavers at Leslie Park Golf Course

The City of Ann Arbor is facing backlash after confirming that beavers living in a creek at the city-owned Leslie Park Golf Course were euthanized, sparking disappointment from animal lovers and wildlife advocates.

City officials say the beavers had been building a dam in a section of the creek that is part of the Washtenaw County Drain system, and that their activity posed a risk of flooding and property damage.

But some residents say more humane alternatives should have been explored.

“My initial response is they should have tried other things first,” said nearby resident Kelley Fawcett.

“They could have just relocated them. They didn’t have to kill them,” said Alex Craig.

Even at the golf course itself, evidence of past beaver activity remains, though no beavers are currently in sight.

“I feel like there could have been a more humane way of handling that,” said Lydia Tice. “Getting people in, and removing them (the beavers) and putting them somewhere better where they can actually thrive. Not just outright killing them.”

7 News Detroit reached out to Ann Arbor's Parks department for a better understanding of why the decision was made to kill the animals.

The Community Services Administrator for the city emailed back saying:

"The MDNR does not issue permits to trap and relocate beavers. There were engineering options considered to allow the proper flow of water through the creek; however, at this time, none were determined to be the most viable solution. The City and Water Resource Commissioner are committed to continuing to investigate alternative solutions in the future."

Under Michigan DNR regulations, property owners are allowed to kill certain nuisance wildlife, including beavers, rabbits, and squirrels, if the animals are actively causing or threatening to cause damage.

'Shove your offer': Oxford families rebuke board's settlement offer that came with ultimatum

Oxford families rebuke board's settlement offer that came with ultimatum

The same day the families of three injured Michigan State University shooting victims received a nearly $30 million settlement for their trauma, Oxford families also received a settlement offer from Oxford Community Schools — but they say the way it was delivered and the amount is unacceptable.

In November of 2021, Hana St. Juliana, Tate Myre, Justin Shilling, and Madisyn Baldwin were killed in a shooting at Oxford High School. The parents of the victims say they received an email midday on Tuesday, offering each family estate $500,000 each, and that they needed to accept the offer in less than 24 hours.

“That’s how little that you value our children?” Steve St. Juliana, Hana's father, told the Oxford Schools Board of Education on June 10.

St. Juliana spoke out against a letter he and the rest of the families who lost their children that day received from the school district’s attorney.

You can read the full letter here

St. Juliana declined the offer that he calls insulting.

"You can shove your offer," he told the board on Tuesday.

And he’s not the only one. WXYZ spoke to the father of Tate Myre, who told us he received the same email with the same ultimatum.

WXYZ spoke to one of the attorneys involved in the MSU settlement, and they say the Oxford families deserve the same, if not more.

"If you look at what happened, sadly to the Oxford survivors and deceased, the law did not allow them to get some sort of justice. And we need to have reform in our laws to have justice for all survivors," said Mick Grewal, attorney for Troy Forbush and Nathan Statly.

We reached out to the school district to see what they had to say about the offer.

The Oxford Schools Board of Education shared this statement with us:

"Last night, during the public comment portion of our board meeting, we heard from a father who tragically lost his child in the school shooting at Oxford High School that forever changed the lives of so many, most deeply the families whose children were taken. His words were powerful and heartbreaking.

We understand that the letter from legal counsel caused additional pain. We are deeply sorry for the impact it had, especially on those already carrying profound grief. The Board was unaware of this specific correspondence. It does not reflect the depth of our compassion or the level of support these families deserve. We recognize that the approach felt impersonal and insufficient, and for that, we are deeply apologetic.

The Board remains steadfast in our commitment to treating every family with dignity, compassion, and respect as we navigate these difficult legal proceedings."

Melvindale's insurance premiums soar after multiple police misconduct lawsuits

Melvindale's insurance premiums soar after multiple police misconduct lawsuits

A trio of misconduct lawsuits filed recently against Melvindale police officers have led to a surge in the city’s insurance premiums and led most carriers to view the town as too risky to cover, officials say.

“Our citizens deserve better, and the financial ruin the city could face as a result of inaction is simply not appropriate,” said city attorney Lawrence Coogan.

At a recent meeting of the city council, Melvindale leaders heard a presentation from its insurance broker who said premiums have soared 24% since last year, up from $510,000 to $633,000.

That increase follows a 28% jump from the year prior, said Steven Saigh, an insurance broker for the city.

“What we need to be able to do is communicate to insurance companies that something has been done to review, something has been done to update, something has been done to educate and train (officers),” Saigh said.

“De-escalation obviously is something that needs to be looked at,” he said.

Two of the lawsuits filed earlier this year name Lieutenant Matthew Furman, a polarizing figure within the department and the recent focus of a series of investigative reports by 7 News Detroit.

“This guy has gotten away with things over and over again,” said David Robinson, an attorney who brought both of the recent civil claims against Furman.

The first lawsuit was filed on behalf of Drakkar Williams, who said Furman repeatedly Tased him following a traffic stop last year.

The second lawsuit was filed on behalf of Alica Cook, a mother who was sitting in a school parking lot with her daughters when Furman stopped her over an expired tab, and then Tased her.

“When you look at these videos of the conduct that took place by some of these officers, it’s reprehensible,” said Coogan, referencing Channel 7’s previous reports. “It’s absolutely reprehensible.”

In May, a third lawsuit was filed against the city by a current Melvindale corporal, alleging racial and religious harassment throughout the department.

While the city has been on the receiving end of a number of other lawsuits recently—including some brought against elected officials—the city’s insurance broker told 7 News that it was the police misconduct lawsuits that are most responsible for the surge in premiums.

At last week’s meeting, the city council voted unanimously to hire a third-party investigative firm to look into the police department, how it runs and how it disciplines its officers.

Chief Robert Kennaley, who attended the meeting, said he welcomed the probe and promised a tighter ship going forward.

“I haven’t had the ability to hold people, officers accountable for what’s going on,” Kennaley said.

On the job for just over a year, Kennaley said the understaffed agency was dealt crisis after crisis during his first 12 months on the job.

Officers responded to two train derailments last May, then grappled with one of their fellow officers being shot and killed in July. In December, Kennaley was diagnosed with cancer and began treatments earlier this year.

He’s now back to work and insists the department will be operated differently going forward.

“I am going to take control,” he said. “People are going to be written up.”

Furman, for his part, remains on paid administrative leave while the Wayne County Prosecutor reviews a warrant request following the Tasing of Drakkar Williams.

He declined to comment on the lawsuits brought against him or the department.

Taylor police launch drone program to improve officer safety and response times

Taylor police launch drone program to improve officer safety and response times

The Taylor Police Department has become one of the first in Michigan to deploy autonomous rooftop drones, allowing officers to respond faster and more safely to emergency calls.

The new technology enables drones to arrive at scenes before officers, providing crucial information about what's happening on the ground.

"It's direct-line flight. They travel 45 mph," Blair said.

Lt. Jeff Adamisin, who is in charge of all the technology for the department, explained how the system works.

"These will be autonomous, not totally autonomous. We'll be launching them with human control from inside our offices and dispatch center and basically drop a pin on a map, and that drone will then fly to that location," Adamisin said.

He says the drones' speed gives officers a significant advantage in emergency situations.

"Anywhere in the city, that drone is going to be able to get there within a minute, minute and a half," Adamisin said.

The department uses specialized software to check weather conditions and air traffic before deployment. After entering an address, the drone can launch within seconds to respond to various situations including a vehicle stopped on the road, a water main break or more serious incidents.

"Maybe potentially a homocide scene, someone's that's barricaded inside, holding someone hostage, a very large disturbance, large fight," Blair said.