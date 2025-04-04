'All hands on deck': Local businesses prepare for surge in foot traffic for Tigers Opening Day

DOWNTOWN DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Tigers Opening Day isn’t just about baseball—it’s a major economic driver for local businesses. From packed bars to pedal pubs, downtown Detroit comes alive. I checked in with local businesses about what this day means for their bottom line.

It’s not just Comerica Park that comes alive on Opening Day. All across downtown, restaurants and bars see a surge — and they’re ready for it.

"Yes a very big day. So last year we were still pretty new at opening day and this year We're kind of looking to double the sales that we did last year," said Alyssa Canzoneri, the General Manager of Presley's Kitchen & Bar.

In the shadow of Comerica Park, General Manager Alyssa Canzoneri says Opening Day kicks off more than just baseball season — it’s the start of a busy spring and summer downtown. The day brings a different energy — and a different crowd.

"They come in excited, they leave excited. Everyone's in good moods. It's a different feel from just another day in a restaurant where people are just trying to get food," Alyssa said. "We started planning almost two months ago. We just started executing, obviously, ordering everything...I have so much food that we're looking for extra freezer space."

"Are you bringing in extra staff for opening day?" I asked.

"Yes, yeah, I mean, it's pretty much all hands on deck," Alyssa replied.

And it’s not just traditional bars and restaurants that are gearing up. Over at Detroit Rolling Pub — a pedal-powered party on wheels — the buzz is just as real. Owner Nick Blaszczy says opening day never gets old.

"This is our 10th opening day, so we're super excited," Nick said. "Everybody's just loving life and having the next level of experience. We're excited to be part of that."

I asked Nick how his unique pub gears up for Opening Day.

"You know, we start really getting ready in January. We go through all the bikes, tune-up, we have to get them inspected by the city of Detroit," Nick said.

For an outdoors business like Detroit Rolling Pub, the warm season is prime time. And the desire to root on the Tiger and soak in the sun is good for business and opening the day is a reminder of how far the city — and their business — have come.

"We've pedaled these streets for the past 10 years. I mean we've seen buildings go up, stuff, stores come and go. It's just, we've seen so much positivity," Nick said.

And for Nick, the day is an annual renewal of his love for the Tigers, the city and its people. Opening day is about business and so much more.

"Detroit is so special to me, it's been part of my life, it is who I am, so I just love this city so much," Nick said.

And for opening day, lots of businesses are offering deals. Presleys opens at 7 a.m. every day and Opening Day is no different. They’re offering a $45 elevated brunch, and Detroit Rolling Pub is offering $50 off a future pedal pub tour with the code “GoTigers”

RELATED: Our Opening Day guide of events in Detroit

Where Your Voice Matters