August is here, and Metro Detroiters are anxious about the upcoming school year

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — The August Anxieties are starting to kick in for many, as Summer break is coming to an end and parents across Metro Detroit are gearing up for the Back-to-school rush. That means making sure their children are fully prepared for the upcoming school year.

In just a few weeks those first class bells will be ringing again, and parents are busy checking off their Back-To-School list from supplies to clothes and also routines.

School supplies have already hit the shelves: from pencils to notebooks, crayons and learning supplies, you can tell the new school year is just around the corner.

Marquita Sowaid has two children, with her oldest going into Kindergarten. She says she's already started mentally preparing him for the school year, along with herself.

“Just getting his lunch ready, get him on his regular schedule since the summer is winding down bedtime getting him back into the routine and things," Marquita said.

Shelby Atwood is going into her first year of teaching preschoolers in Woodhaven, and stopped at Learning Gizmos in Warren. She wants her students to be prepared for the upcoming school year.

"It's really just a matter of learning what my kids like and what (is) developmentally appropriate for that age," Shelby said. "I'm really focusing on getting like a kitchen set, things to play with."

And at Learning Gizmos in Warren, they really have all the Back-to-School teaching aids you need for your children as they kick into gear for the new school year.

"Parents are coming here for supplemental materials, and we have a great amount of resources for that, including books and our Claim to Fame games, educational, and we have a lot of educational games that we would recommend for that."

And parents play a crucial rule in helping their children transition back to school smoothly.

Establishing routines, creating a positive learning environment at home, and talking to kids about their feels can all help ease the back-to-school jitters, but also the biggest one is bedtime and getting a good night's rest before the first day of school begins.

Marquita says she'll start shopping for school supplies within the coming weeks, but says this is the biggest struggle of getting her kids back into the school season.

"Bedtime routine, because this one likes to stay up late," said Marquita, referring to her son heading into Kindergarten.

If you're a teacher looking to save money on school supplies, we have a list of discounts available at stores across the state at this link.



