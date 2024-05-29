'Better late than never.' Daughter of Negro League superstar on MLB merging records

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It's one for the books. The record books. Major League Baseball announced it has merged Negro League stats with Major League stats.

It's a historic change, and Tigers fans attended their first game Wednesday under the new records.

Craig Thomas told 7 News Detroit, “I’m happy for it. I’m glad things is getting done and integrated. It’s about time I believe.”

Dion Askew said she thinks it's great and added, “It’s a huge part of history.”

Edward Lucas said, “It’s fair. It’s about athletes and no matter what color, there were some people who could do it better than others and someone got left out.”

Norman "Turkey" Stearnes played for the Detroit Stars in the 1920s and 30s. With the new, updated major league records, he now ranks 6th for career batting average (.348). A plaque outside Comerica Park that bears his likeness pays respect.

His daughter, Joyce Stearnes Thompson, met me at the field that bears her father’s name. Her dad's team, the Detroit Stars, played at Historic Hamtramck Stadium.

She said, “I’m ecstatic and elated that it’s happening because he deserves to have this recognition as do the other Negro Leaguers.”

When asked why she thinks it took so long for the MLB to recognize the Negro League stats, Thompson replied, "I think that... because it’s probably controversial. There are going to be some people who are not happy about that because the Negro Leaguers are going to replace some of the Major Leaguers.”

Negro League player Josh Gibson replaces Ty Cobb at number one for career batting average. Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Barry Bonds and Ted Williams were also bumped down in the all-time standings for 'career OPS' after the merger with Negro League stats.

“But, if you think about it, it’s the right thing to do because they were denied their rightful opportunity to play in the major leagues," Thompson said.

“The flip side to that is — This is awesome that Major League Baseball would do that. They’re to be commended, and today is a great day and this is a wonderful thing that’s happening. — The sad part is that none of them are here to see that," she explained.

Her father passed in 1979.

During our interview, Thompson received an encouraging text message from her friend Cindy Cobb, Ty Cobb's granddaughter.

Thompson said the historic merger is “better late than never.”

“So, hopefully, people will learn from this. They’ll want to research it more. Hopefully, people will go to the Detroit Tigers game and games at all the fields. Hopefully, people will be more invested in going to see baseball games and celebrating us," she said.

To learn more about Turney Stearnes and his stats click here. Also, the Turkey Stearnes Foundation is hosting its Juneteenth Home Run Derby at Hamtramck Stadium on Wednesday, June 19th. It's a free event that starts at noon.