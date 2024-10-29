Bostick family home in Garden City goes all out for Halloween

GARDEN CITY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Bostick home in Garden City is once again setting the bar for Halloween decorating. For the last five years, the family's decorations are the talk of the town, with people driving from all over Metro Detroit to see the show they're putting on.

The show includes 15,000 lights blinking at you, and about an hour's worth of songs synced up with the lights.

Every Halloween for the last half-decade, the Bosticks light up Garden City. Kyle Bostick says it all started when his wife sent him a clip of another house syncing lights to the Bostick's favorite Halloween song.

"I started looking into it - man there's no way," Kyle said. That's so complicated. I'll never figure that out."

After buying and reverse-engineering someone else's program. They started small, but like the Blob, lights slowly consumed the house.

"It just kind of grew and spiraled out of control," Kyle said. "We're just like we should add this. We should add that. I'm like I want this I want that and just add, add, add, add until we got to where we're at."

Right now, they're at 15,000 thousand lights, with crowds coming to see their handy work.

"You have to go through and physically push one in. Everyone of these," Kyle said. "Lights you see we had to physically push in one at a time."

"How does your thumb feel," I asked after turning on all those lights.

"It is really blistery," Kyle replied.

His other nine fingers also put some work. The hour-long, 18-song show took about 1800 hours of programming.

"Ghost busters, the shower scene, Boo to You which is Disney special, Bloody Mary from Wednesday," Kyle said.

And the lineup is stacked with crowd pleasers.

"Probably Nightmare before Christmas...The opening track, 'This is Halloween,'" said neighbor Randy Pellock. "With all the ya ya ya, that's great, that's great."

"I remember all the spotlights," said Van Allen.

This little soon-to-be-devil says he's going to brave the Bostick home again this year.

"You can trick or treat, you get candy and dress up," Van said.

Since lighting up the sky, Kyle says, Sheridan Street is now keeping up with the Bostick's.

"No other house on the street had any decorations. We probably had six trick-or-treaters," Kyle said. "Last year we had thousands, there are bus loads of kids that come now."

"I got a little display myself. Little bit of fog, little bit of skeletons," said Randy.

People living on Kyle's block did say the traffic can be headache. To help give some reprieve, the Bostick's cut show hours to Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 7-11 p.m., and they're also taking their much-anticipated Christmas display on the road.

"It's going to be 3/4 of a mile," Kyle said. "Our show now has about 15k lights. This one's going to have 250k so the scale is going to be mind blowing. It'll be metro Detroit's only synchronized light show. It's going to be insane."

The Halloween display will come down shortly after the holiday, but if you want lights you won't have to wait long. That drive through will open up on Nov. 22. You need a ticket to get in, which are available for purchase at this link.

