Dearborn Heights dessert shop serves up traditional Middle Eastern treats for the Eid Al Fitr holiday

The end of Ramadan is a time to celebrate, and in Dearborn Heights, one dessert shop is layering on the love with flavors from the Middle East.

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From crispy kunafa to creamy ashta ice cream, these treats are sweetening the season for Eid Al Fitr. I visited Booza Delight to see how they are serving up tradition with a twist.

Behind the counter, Malik Abukaff, owner of Abu K'Nafa, is perfecting one of the most beloved desserts in the Middle East. Kunafa is a crispy shredded pastry layered with melted cheese and topped with sweet syrup and pistachios.

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"I would describe Kunafa as more of a celebratory dessert. It's made with love for all types of occasions, weddings, parties, Eid holiday," Abukaff said.

With Eid Al Fitr marking the end of Ramadan, Abukaff said kunafa is more than dessert: it is part of the recipe for joy to share with family and friends. A second-generation Palestinian American, Abukaff learned the recipe from his father and is now serving it inside Booza Delight.

"Yeah, he would make it for us growing up, and then as time went on, when he handed that recipe down to us, we now took it and we ran with it to where we're at today," Abukaff said.

Yasser Hashwi, owner of Booza Delight, says his Middle Eastern heritage is at the heart of his menu.

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"Booza is actually in Arabic, it's ice cream. So when I go get some ice cream, let's say, 'hey, let's go get some booza,'" Hashwi said.

"I like to bring the heritage into my business, but at the same time, I like to be unique," Hashwi continued.

Hashwi has been a proud Michigander since moving from Lebanon at age 17. He still weaves his homeland into every detail of the shop.

"If you look at the top of the booza, that's Beirut and the windows of the glass of the old houses, that's how we made our logo," Hashwi said.

This is one of the busiest times of year at the shop, with trays of kunafa and Hashwi's signature ashta ice cream.

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"It's a stretchy ice cream. It's chewy. It doesn't melt like a normal ice cream," Hashwi said.

Hashw's ultimate goal is to bring an authentic taste of the Middle East to Metro Detroit so people can celebrate Eid the sweetest way possible. When asked how big of a role desserts play when it comes to Eid, Hashwi emphasized their importance.

"Well, big time," Hashwi said.

Every Middle Eastern country has a different version of kunafa. Abukaff noted that Palestinian kunafa is considered by many to be the original.

"That is, yeah, I know. It's a hard debate, but a lot of people do differ. I'd say maybe the Lebanese is the more authentic way, but the Palestinian is most traditional way," Abukaff said.

While the debate continues, there is something for everyone at the shop for every holiday. Booza Delight is open seven days a week for those looking to try different desserts, including traditional Palestinian kunafa.

To learn more, head to this link or visit the shop on 24439 W Warren St, Dearborn Heights, MI 48127

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

