Dozens line up outside of Metro Detroit's first Raising Cane's location ahead of Grand Opening

CANTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dozens of Metro Detroiters got up early this morning to stand in line ahead of the grand opening of Metro Detroit's first Raising Cane's location.

Chopper 7 captures long lines outside of new Raising Cane's Canton location

The highly-anticipated new locationofficially opens today, in Canton at 44218 Ford Road, a few miles off of M-43.

Those in line early are eligible for a number of giveaways from the chicken restaurant, including:



A “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 Customers (age 13 and older) Free Cane’s for a Year. (Entries accepted from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and customers must be present to win)

A custom beanie and free Box Combo card for the first 100 Customers who purchase a Combo, with the Free Box Combo card valid on return visit

This is the second Raising Cane's location in Michigan, with the first being in East Lansing near Michigan State's campus.

7 News Reporter Faraz Javed spoke to those waiting in line about their anticipation for the chicken, with some being in line since 7 p.m. Monday night.

"I'm trying to go to college, so free food and saving money," Joshua said on why he's been in line for more than 12 hours. "When we had it in California we loved it. We loved the chicken, the tenders, the sauce, everything."

"Me and my friend Andre heard the announcement that they were bringing a Raising Cane's to Canton, Michigan," one customer said. "We made a groupchat on Snapchat with our buddies, and we're like 'we're camping out all night waiting, and I guess two years later, we're here now."

Pro Bowl Lions Punter Jack Fox will be on hand for the ribbon-cutting around 8:45 a.m. this morning, serving the first Drive-Thru customer in line. He will also accept a $2,500 donation on behalf of the Kirk Gibson Foundation and sign autographs for fans.

The restaurant will be open every day, 10 a.m.-2 a.m. For more details on this specific location, click here.

