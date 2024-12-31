Fans react after Lions beat Niners on Monday Night Football

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It's a happy feeling for Lions fans wherever they're from. The Detroit Lions left Levi's Stadium California Dreamin', beating the San Francisco 49ers, 40-34.

Now, fans are hoping for a nationally televised Motor City beatdown against the Minnesota Vikings next week, with the NFC North and the 1 seed on the line.

Lions fans sang and rejoiced last night during the victory. There was only one thing on their minds during the game.

“Revenge," said Jill Waegenaere. "I was in Detroit last year for that (NFC Championship) game. And, it was heartbreaking. And, I’m really excited to beat them.”

“Revenge is always sweet when it’s served cold," said Travis Gillyard. “I figured that they would figure it out. You know, make some halftime adjustments. And then, come back and do what they did.”

Now Detroit returns to Ford Field for a heavyweight battle against the Minnesota Vikings. Fans we spoke are anxious about that game with what's at stake.

"(I'm) a little nervous," said Matt Barbish. "I don’t like the defense. The defense is a little concerning. But, I’m excited for next week. Excited, you know, playing for the NFC Championship…er…the NFC North Championship. Can’t wait for that.”

“It’s not actually a playoff game," said Gabriel Curtis. "But, the fact that it leads into a playoff game just makes me…I don’t know. It’s just a mix of emotions. Just the way the team’s playing. I just love that. I just love the Lions.”

“We gotta beat the Vikings next week," Matt said. "We gotta win the NFC North. Gotta get the 1-seed. Oh man like, I’m pumped. There’s a lot of doubters out there, a lot of haters that are pounding on the Lions the last week.

While some are cautiously optimistic, spirits are pretty high among the fanbase.

“We feel good," said Lindsay Keys. "They’re holding back all their good stuff for next Sunday. And, I know this team has it in them even when they’re down.”

“Vikings are gonna be a tough team to beat. But, we’ll do what we do. And, we’ll have home field advantage. Go Lions," Travis said.

