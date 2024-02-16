GUIDE: Animal assistance in metro Detroit

We know there are people struggling across metro Detroit, but we want you to know you are not alone.
Below you’ll find animal assistance resources across metro Detroit and relevant contact information.
If your organization would like to be included in the list, please email us at webteam@wxyz.com.
Michigan Humane
866-MHUMANE (866-648-6263)
Michigan Humane has locations across metro Detroit and helps with adoptions, pet services, investigation, veterinary services, advocacy, education, animal surrender and more.
Detroit Animal Care
313-224-6356
Detroit Animal Care helps promote and protect the health, safety and residents, as well as humane animal sheltering programs and encouraging responsible pet ownership.
Oakland County Animal Control and Animal Shelter
https://www.oakgov.com/community/pet-adoption/animal-control
248-858-1090
Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center patrols 47 municipalities in the county handling over 5,000 calls per year. They conduct investigations, offer adoptions and more animal services.
Macomb County Animal Control
https://www.macombgov.org/departments/animal-control
586-469-5115
Macomb County Animal Control promotes the humane and ethical treatment of animals while protecting the health and safety of residents.
Humane Society of Huron Valley
734-662-5585
HSHV offers a vet clinic, different events, lost & found services, adoption services and more for residents in the Huron Valley area.
Monroe County Animal Control
https://www.co.monroe.mi.us/157/Animal-Control
734-240-3125
Monroe County Animal Control works to protect people and animals through education and enforcement.
Humane Society of Macomb
https://humanesocietyofmacomb.org/
586-731-9210
The Humane Society of Macomb helps humane education, pets find a home, spay & neuter services, rehoming services and more. They provide humane care for unwanted, abused or injured animals.
Friends for Animals Metro Detroit
https://www.metrodetroitanimals.org/
313-943-2697
Friends for animals rescues dogs and cats while also making life-changing connections for people who adopt them. They have different events, outreach programs, education programs and more.
Michigan Anti-Cruelty Society
313-891-7188
Michigan Anti-Cruelty Society has worked since 1935 to provide refuge to stray, injured and forgotten animals, while also promoting humane education and sheltering, veterinary care and more.