GUIDE: Animal assistance in metro Detroit

We know there are people struggling across metro Detroit, but we want you to know you are not alone.

Whether you’re searching for mental health resources, financial assistance, housing assistance or more, WXYZ is here to direct you to local organizations that can help with life’s unexpected challenges.

Related: Mental Health Resources

Related: Housing resources

Related: Food and financial assistance resources

Below you’ll find animal assistance resources across metro Detroit and relevant contact information.

If your organization would like to be included in the list, please email us at webteam@wxyz.com.

Michigan Humane

michiganhumane.org

866-MHUMANE (866-648-6263)

Michigan Humane has locations across metro Detroit and helps with adoptions, pet services, investigation, veterinary services, advocacy, education, animal surrender and more.

Detroit Animal Care

https://detroitmi.gov

313-224-6356

Detroit Animal Care helps promote and protect the health, safety and residents, as well as humane animal sheltering programs and encouraging responsible pet ownership.

Oakland County Animal Control and Animal Shelter

https://www.oakgov.com/community/pet-adoption/animal-control

248-858-1090

Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center patrols 47 municipalities in the county handling over 5,000 calls per year. They conduct investigations, offer adoptions and more animal services.

Macomb County Animal Control

https://www.macombgov.org/departments/animal-control

586-469-5115

Macomb County Animal Control promotes the humane and ethical treatment of animals while protecting the health and safety of residents.

Humane Society of Huron Valley

https://www.hshv.org/

734-662-5585

HSHV offers a vet clinic, different events, lost & found services, adoption services and more for residents in the Huron Valley area.

Monroe County Animal Control

https://www.co.monroe.mi.us/157/Animal-Control

734-240-3125

Monroe County Animal Control works to protect people and animals through education and enforcement.

Humane Society of Macomb

https://humanesocietyofmacomb.org/

586-731-9210

The Humane Society of Macomb helps humane education, pets find a home, spay & neuter services, rehoming services and more. They provide humane care for unwanted, abused or injured animals.

Friends for Animals Metro Detroit

https://www.metrodetroitanimals.org/

313-943-2697

Friends for animals rescues dogs and cats while also making life-changing connections for people who adopt them. They have different events, outreach programs, education programs and more.

Michigan Anti-Cruelty Society

https://macsshelter.org/

313-891-7188

Michigan Anti-Cruelty Society has worked since 1935 to provide refuge to stray, injured and forgotten animals, while also promoting humane education and sheltering, veterinary care and more.

