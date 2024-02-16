GUIDE: Mental health resources in metro Detroit

We know there are people struggling across metro Detroit, but we want you to know you are not alone.

Whether you’re searching for mental health resources, financial assistance, housing assistance or more, WXYZ is here to direct you to local organizations that can help with life’s unexpected challenges.

Related: Food and financial assistance resources

Related: Housing resources

Below you’ll find mental health resources across metro Detroit and relevant contact information.

If your organization would like to be included in the list, please email us at webteam@wxyz.com.

Call/Text/Chat 988 if you need emergency crisis intervention

Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network

https://www.dwihn.org/24-hour helpline: 800-241-4949

The DWIHN has a provider network that supports and serves more than 122,000 adults and children in Detroit and Wayne County with mental illness, emotional disturbance, people with autism, intellectual and developmental disabilities and those with substance use order.

Oakland Community Health Network

https://www.oaklandchn.org/

248-464-6363

OCHN leads a provider service network assisting nearly 30,000 Oakland County residents at 400+ service sites across the country.

Macomb County Community Mental Health

https://www.mccmh.net/

586-307-9100

MCCMH is the public provider of mental health, substance use and developmental disability treatment services in Macomb County.

Common Ground

https://commongroundhelps.org/

800-231-1127

Common Ground helps people 24/7 with hope, healing and recovery. They have a caring and dedicated team to meet people wherever they are and assist and advocate for those who need emotional support.

Macomb Family Services

https://macombfamily.org/

586-307-9100

Macomb Family Services offers affordable counseling and evidence-based programming to help members with substance abuse issues, mental health issues and residential services.

Lapeer County Community Mental Health

https://www.lapeercmh.org/

810-667-0500 or 888-225-4447

Lapeer County Community Mental Health provides stigma-free mental health care for residents across the county.

Lenawee Community Mental Health Authority

https://www.lcmha.org/

517-263-8905

Lenawee Community Mental Health Authority’s mission is to promote positive outcomes by creating a path to resilience, recovery, wellness and self-determination, helping people make decisions about mental health services for them and their loved ones.

Livingston County Community Mental Health

http://www.cmhliv.org/

517-546-4126

LCCMH provides emergency services, assessment, health and medication services, client services management, individual and group therapy and more for residents. Their staff includes social workers, psychologists, psychiatrists, occupational, physical and speech therapists, nurses, support staff and more.

Monroe Community Mental Health Authority

https://www.monroecmha.org/

800-886-7340

MCMHA serves people with a mental health or substance use disorder diagnosis, as well as people with intellectual or developmental disabilities. They have 24/7 crisis mental health care.

St. Clair County Mental Health Authority

https://scccmh.org/

810-985-8900 or 888-225-4447

SCCCMH provides support and services to adults and children with mental illnesses or emotional services, those with intellectual or developmental disabilities, and people with co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders.

Washtenaw County Community Mental Health

https://www.washtenaw.org/839/Community-Mental-Health

734-544-3050

WCCMH provides mental health services to people across the county, as well as people with emotional disturbances, intellectual or developmental disabilities and more.

National Alliance on Mental Illness - Detroit

https://namidetroit.org/

313-308-1465

NAMI Detroit is part of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, and they are dedicated to improving the quality of life for people and their families affected by mental illness.