Hamburg Family Fun Fest returns for 19th year with free activities and community impact

HAMBURG, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Hamburg Family Fun Fest has returned for its 19th year in Livingston County, offering families a wide range of activities through Sunday, including some they can enjoy for free.

If you come out to the Hamburg Family Fun Fest, you'll find games, food, rides, jaw-dropping acts and attractions, and this annual event is putting thousands of dollars right back into the community.

20 years ago in Hamburg Township, a group of non-profit leaders joined forces to create an event unlike anything the community had seen before.

"Hamburg is a quiet bedroom community. You don't have a lot going on,s and we wanted to bring some attention to our town," Joanna Hardesty, president of H.E.R.O. said.

From there, they started the Hamburg Enhanced Recreation Organization, or HERO, whose signature event is an annual fun fest at Bennett Park.

"When it started off it was small and we've watched it grow and every year. It gets bigger and bigger, and it's pretty awesome to watch," Hardesty said.

The festival brings plenty of entertainment to one central location over several days and also serves as a fundraiser for improvements in the township.

One example is the purchase of defibrillators for their police officers.

"We outfitted all of our police cars, all of our officers are trained in their use, and we've gone on to save many, many, many lives," Hardesty said.

This year's Hamburg Family Fun Fest continues through Sunday.

In addition to rides and games, you'll find some unique attractions, including the Flying Cortes Trapeze Spectacular, which has been taking to the sky for six generations.

"We're from Florida but we travel everywhere, we've been to Europe, Germany, the Netherlands," Lucas Cortes, member of Flying Cortes said.

Also at the festival is Muxlow Exotics, showcasing a trailer full of reptiles, like Princess, a nearly 18-foot reticulated python.'

"I like to break people's fears of the snakes," Tim Muxlow, owner of Muxlow Exotics said. "You come in here in you see that these animals aren't mean, they're super gentle and they're not scary."

And if you want to be amazed by illusions, South Lyon's own Jonathan LaChance is returning with his combination of magic and comedy.

"My wife and I, we travel all over the country and we get to make people smile, laugh and just forget about life. It's summertime, everyone wants to have fun and we're glad to be a part of it," LaChance said.

There's no admission fee to the festival, but parking is $5 per car. You can also purchase wristbands if you want to enjoy the rides.

