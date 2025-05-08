Karl's Cabin, a historic spot in the Plymouth dining scene, has been family owned and operated since 1982, surviving multiple transformations since its opening in 1947.

Historic Plymouth restaurant Karl's Cabin celebrates 42 years of family ownership

August 24th 1982, marks the beginning of the Poulos family's journey with the restaurant.

"There was nothing out here," recalls Sophia Poulos, who nervously followed her husband Karl in pursuit of opening Karl's Family Restaurant. "I thought we're gonna lose the place."

The historic spot opened in 1947 as Rusceak's Rustic Tavern, after a few changes in ownership, the cabin was abandoned until they purchased it.

"He was the chef of the restaurant here—very good man, very lovely," Sophia said.

The early days weren't easy, but she says persistence paid off.

"Little by little you know every day was getting better and better," Sophia said.

42 years later, the restaurant is now run by her sons Louis and Peter Poulos.

The family has made the restaurant their own while keeping intentional pieces of its post-World War II dance hall past, where legends performed.

"The stage here is where they used to do live music back in the day," Louis said.

The restaurant has a rich musical history that adds to its charm.

"In the 1940's and 50s there was a country circuit that used to play here. That's where we get our reputation for having had Johnny Cash play here," Louis said.

"I think it's pretty cool. I mean it's kind of an iconic situation with this restaurant and this area. We hear so much history in the community. People coming here for all these years," Louis said.

But like life, with peaks there are also valleys. In 2023, a fire damaged 15% of the restaurant, forcing them to close for nearly a year.

"It was a difficult time for all of us," Louis said.

But giving up was not an option for the brothers.

"It was just a matter of how quick can we make it happen and how soon can we get everybody back to work," Louis said.

Seven months later, they reopened with significant renovations.

"This room got the biggest transformation because this is where the fire happened so it completely went down to studs. Prior to the fire it has like 90s style carpet and old linen tables and wood paneling on the walls," said Leslie Parker, front house manager.

She says the restaurant is now better than ever.

"Everyday you hear new people that are coming in," Parker said.

The restaurant continues to grow a community that's become like family.

"You just look forward to your day and it's because you get to see good people that you're working with and then good people that are coming into the restaurant," said Louis.

Somewhere along the line, Sophia realized she was living out her dream too.

"I walk in, I don't feel like I'm going to a place you know. I feel like I'm going to another home," Sophia said.

