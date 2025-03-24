How do metro Detroiters feel about the new buy now, pay later option on DoorDash?

(WXYZ) — You've heard of the buy now, pay later option for shopping big purchases, but what about for DoorDash?

The company has entered an agreement with Klarna, the AI-powered buy now, pay later network.

Instead of going to pick up a meal in person, thousands are using delivery apps like DoorDash, and soon there will be an option to get your food now and pay later.

WXYZ

"Probably like every day," said Sharif Eaddy on how often he DoorDashes.

WXYZ

"I door dash about twice a week," said Rita McMorris.

The food delivery app has more than 42 million users, spending more than $80 billion in 2024.

WXYZ

"It's really busy, it's just unbelievable the stuff that people order," said DoorDash driver Gwen Milliner.

Milliner is just learning about this option for customers.

"What are you serious? that is crazy. That's really crazy but I'm not surprised," Gwen said.

"Of course I'll do it so say il get a sea food boil for like $70 I can pay like $20 every other week, of course I'll do it, that's a deal," Sharif said.

"Just because of the times that we're in right now I think that that would probably come in handy but for me I like to just handle the cost of whatever the payment is at that time," Rita said.

WXYZ

"I feel in this economy and the price of groceries today I think that be a good idea for a family struggling to feed their children," Tim Reuter said.

Bongi Chirunga has mixed feelings over it.

WXYZ

"It's not necessarily predatory but I think its gonna get a lot of people where they say oh this isn't a lot so they do it a lot," Bongi said.

That's a concern wealth manager Robert Ventour says users should take seriously.

WXYZ

"Particularly with DoorDash, there's additional costs in there that you would end up financing as well, such as the delivery charges and whatever the tip is that you may pay for in addition to the food," Robert said. "And as I understand it, when you use DoorDash, not only do you have the delivery charges and the tips that you pay, but also the food cost is inflated, I believe, 20 to 30% above what you would pay if you just went into the restaurant."

Ventour's advice is to make a plan to make the payments on time before it snowballs.

"If you wait or exceed the, uh, time frame, let's say 30-day time frame, it could become very costly, such as to the extent of uh 30% interest, which is, is pretty extreme," Ventour said.

"Hopefully it'll help some people out if they're in a pinch," Rita said.

Where Your Voice Matters