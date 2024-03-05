How metro Detroiters are feeling about springing forward for Daylight Saving Time

(WXYZ) — This weekend, prepare to spring those clocks forward because we'll lose an hour to Daylight Saving Time.

It means many people are struggling, and I put a callout on social media to see how people are planning to deal with it.

I also took to the streets to see how metro Detroiters feel about the periodic change and how they stream forward.

For 1-year-old Alfie Parker, he was all smiles. He didn't have much to say about Daylight Saving Time, but his mom, Katie, who I talked to in Ferndale, said the time change this weekend will certainly have an impact on Alfie's sleep, something she experienced with her two older children.

"Before having kids, yeah, it was different. But ya know, kids change everything. So it's, you're then on their time schedule, not your own. You don't get to have the luxury of the added time, the added time in bed or whatever," Parker said.

Others felt differently.

"You actually like Daylight Saving Time?" I asked Raziya Curtis.

"Yea, I like it. Especially for seniors. We like the daylight for many reasons, but my favorite time to get out and shop or go to the bank or anything is between 10 and 2," Curtis said. "But if I run late, to know that I've got that extra hour before dark makes a lot of sense to me."

We also wanted to know how people prepare for the time change.

"I don't necessarily do too much preparation. I guess I kinda just brace myself for that," Wayne State University student Devarian Jackson said. "It's definitely the first couple of weeks that it messes with me a good deal."

We also took to social media.

Debby Simonton said her dog hates falling back but loves springing forward.

Danielle McLarty of St. Clair Shores said she's been dealing with it for over 50 yers, and suggest people work on adjusting to the time a few days in advance, since we know when it's coming.

Dale Jasch also advises getting a head start and changing your clock on Saturday evening.

Stephanie Andreason from Midland said, "It's an OUTDATED concept that needs to go. Pick one and stick with it. Stop messing with our natural body rhythms twice a year."

Some viewers even mentioned an attempt by Congress to stop the time change, but that hasn't gone anywhere.

Regardless, little Ronana and his grandparents are taking Daylight Saving Time in strike.

"He likes his schedule. So, anything that throws this schedule off is a big deal for him," Cassandra said.

