How metro Detroiters are handling the stress of tax season

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — For most of us, tax season is a time filled with anxiety, confusion, and deadline pressure, but there are ways to manage that stress while filling out those forms.

"What is (the deadline)? April 15th? I hate it it's the worst day of the year," said Lindsay Sammons.

"I hate it," said Matt Wagner.

"My taxes are already done. It's kind of a miracle," said Mary Deady.

Navigating tax season is not popular; it's a mixed bag of emotions, and for some, it can feel more like a horror movie rather than a financial reward.

"I get natious, start to feel queezy and say they're taking more even though I am giving them more every month," Lindsay said.

Matt, a business owner, says when that IRS envelope comes in the mail, he wants to run for the hills.

"Business taxes, all the llc requirements all the write-offs keeping track of all that. It's a lot man," he said.

While he has a CPA file his taxes, it still feels like a mountain filled with obstacles.

"I've got my tax guy but I feel like is he doing the right thing? Is he finding a loophole that's illegal or is he doing the right thing?" Matt asked.

"The first thing to do is get organized," said tax expert Chris Willbratte.

Willbratte says to make sure you have all your tax documents, like your W-2's, 1099's, 1098's and your 1025 forms, along with any other income documents, which will make tax season less stressful.

"You want to have all of your information organized and available when needed when you're having your return done," Chris said.

But with the recent firings of IRS workers, there could be a delay in getting that refund.

"There is a potential for some impact but we don't anticipate wide spread delays," Chris said when asked about the firings.

While some dread tax season like Matt and Lindsay, others like Mary and Rick say it's not that stressful, and both them file their own and don't wait to get it done.

"I don't wait until the last minute. I used to because I owed a lot more," said Rick Klien.

"I did them over the weekend I think, easy peezy," Mary Deadly. "I did a free file online they make it easy with a guide step by step, I use the same system every year."

From stressing over numbers to celebrating refunds, tax season truly brings out a variety of emotions.

"I just want it done and over with," said Lindsay.

