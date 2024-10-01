Lions fans react to big win over Seahawks on Monday Night Football

(WXYZ) — Detroit Lions fans poured into the street, celebrating a home win at Ford Field on National Television. The mood was festive, with Super Bowl thoughts once against returning. I talked to fans right after the hard-fought, 42-29 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

"I love the game. We played great defense. We held up strong. Our running game cannot be stopped," one fan said.

“Fenkell and Dexter all day. We love the Lions," said another fan. “We gonna keep getting it. We gonna keep spending our money. We don’t care how much the tickets cost. We coming. Boss up and get this money.”

"We owed it to them," another fan said. "They’ve been beating us the last few times. And, this time, they didn’t break us.”

“As a 15-year season ticket holder, I sat through that oh and…it shall not be spoken, the 0-16 season," said another loyal fan. "And, to come from that to here where we are now full circle, it’s just been…there’s no words to explain that feeling.”

It was clear fans had their thoughts on the most impactful Detroit player.

"I mean hey. The crowd done said it," said a young fan. "You know, obviously Jared Goff. I mean, he really had a perfect game. He has made strides.”

“You gotta give it to Goff," said a bearded Lions fan. "Game management. You know, he’s been making the right plays. And, you know, Jamo could be right there with him.”

"Who's your MVP of the game?" One fan asked another.

"Jamo Baby!" the other fan replied. "70 yards!"

Some fans even played their parlays. One fan was a bit disappointed.

"Montgomery's gotta get eight more yards for me man," said perhaps the only disappointed Lions fan on the evening.

But another fan won over $1,600 in his parlay. Both he and his team won last night.

“You know what you just confirmed? That you went to a nationally televised game for free," I told him.

“Yes, and made money. And, I’m about to give my girl 500 just for being my girl here," he replied.

And there was even high praise for the Black jerseys the Lions wore for the first time on the field.

"I love the black jerseys," said one young fan. "Absolutely beautiful in the Black jerseys. They were great."

