Lions fans share favorite memories of team ahead of Monday Night Football match-up with San Francisco 49ers

DOWNTOWN DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Lions are back in San Francisco to rewrite the narrative after a tough playoff loss last season.

As the anticipation for thatMonday Night Match-Up builds, we decided to take a step back and ask Lions fans about their favorite memories of the team over the years.

You know if you're a Lions fan, your passion for this team runs deep. I went to Downtown Detroit to speak with fans about their favorite memories of this iconic franchise over the years.

"I hate to say it but it's the 0-16 season," said Linda Valice.

"When they traded Matthew Stafford," said Enzo Darin.

"Mine was the fake punt at least, that has to be my favorite," said Ryan Wade.

"Just watching Stafford come back a lot against teams like the Cowboys and win big games," said Jake Smith.

Detroit Lions fans have been loyal to their team through the years, even the challenging ones like the 0-16 2008 season. But fans found strength and humor in their loyalty.

"They were so bad. Like you weren't even surprised it was expected. And now we have great expectations," Linda said.

And who could forget the magic of Detroit Lions Hall of Famers Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson?

"Barry Sanders getting inducted into the Hall of Fame. The way he jukes and ducks and spins and scores, I mean he is amazing!" said Edward Swaine.

"Barry Sanders he's a bright light you know what i mean? I think he was an unselfish player," said Armon Scott

"Calvin just being spectacular and making battle catches nothing was really thrown directly to him but he could always go up and get the balle when it was put in the general area," said Theodore Honey Jr..

And with new draft picks, a new head coach, and a solid quarterback, fans are hopeful for a championship.

"Lions fans have been waiting for a long time for a team like this and it seems like we are headed that way," said Ben.

"Amon-Ra St Brown," said Ella Dale. "My favorite memory was when he had a camp and i live in California he had a camp and i got to meet him and it was just so fun."

While the Detroit Lions may not have won a championship in decades, for their fans, every game is an opportunity to create memories.

Click here to view our gallery of fan photos, which you can contribute to by emailing us, DMing us on Facebook, or commenting under one of our posts.



