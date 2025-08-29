Metro Detroit cider mills gear up for a busy fall season with a big apple crop

(WXYZ) — As the air turns crisp and the leaves begin to change, fall festivities are already taking shape. Local cider mills and orchards are gearing up for the season, with fresh-baked donuts and apple picking.

I spent the day visiting a couple of orchards and cider mills across Southeast Michigan, and while the apples are just about ready for picking, owners tell me they're excited to welcome families back for one of Michigan's most beloved fall traditions.

"September, October, super apple season, it's going to have a load of them, no doubt about it," Mike Mitchell, the manager at Erie Orchards, said.

Mitchell said this summer's warm nights and heavy rains have paid off.

"You know, the past couple of years it's been a little bit where you, you know, we didn't have the warmth that we had this year, so we didn't quite have the crop, but like, beautiful crop this year," he said.

WXYZ

It isn't just about picking apples. Many say fall wouldn't be complete without a little sweet treat.

"There's nothing better than a warm doughnut and cider in the fall," he said.

Emma Smith and her husband are the owners of Obstbaum Orchard in Northville. She tells me for them, it's about more than just fruit.

"Our kids and our nieces and nephews have always loved coming here and we just thought it was a great opportunity to introduce them to different," Smith said.

WXYZ

Smith said it's really a family affair with generations pitching in to bring the cider mill to life each weekend.

"My mother-in-law that works here, my mom, my dad, my father-in-law, our nieces and nephews, a couple people that live down the street, so it's extremely family-oriented and we continue to keep it that way," she said.

When it comes to cider production, they say it takes a whole lot of apples to keep up with demand.

"When we make a full tank, we usually try to do between three to four bins, which is approximately 1,000 pounds per bin of apples," Smith said.

