Metro Detroit restaurants feeling pinch from rising costs & nationwide egg shortage

(WXYZ) — Local Metro Detroit restaurants are feeling the pinch as a nationwide egg shortage continues to affect menus. From breakfast favorites to baked goods, the rising cost of eggs is prompting many eateries to raise their prices to adapt.

The Pantry in Clinton Township is just one of many restaurants around Metro Detroit that are impacted by the egg shortage, causing restaurants to raise the price on breakfast staples.

"Egg prices aren't going to stop us from coming here," said Allen Gall.

"The regular customers understand that the prices have to go up," said manager Mary Bennett. "They don't like it. We don't like it."

"Just because of the egg prices I used to always get omelets but now I don't get them anymore," said Evelyn Achatz.

Egg prices are skyrocketing and many restaurants are raising the prices and passing it on to the customer in order to offset their increased cost.

"It's been tough and ultimately the consumers are the ones that pay the prices to accommodate to pay for the eggs," Mary said.

Managers Bennett and Connie Pilth at The Pantry say they've never seen prices like this and say they go through a lot of eggs per week.

" In total, we go through 30 cases a week," Connie said.

Right now they're spending nearly $3000/week at their Clinton Township location on just eggs alone. They do shop between three vendors to find the cheapest price for a case of eggs, but that can still be two or three times what they're used to paying.

The recent Bird Flu, which caused 17 millions hens to be slaughtered in November and December plays a factor in this, but also partially to blame is the rise in prices of eggs is the new cage-free law that went into effect on January 1st here in Michigan.

"They have to weather the storm and pass those surcharges to the consumer because they're not changing the menu," said restaurant industry expert Sherif Mityas. "I think at the end of the day consumers need to understand you are already seeing in grocery stores 8-10 dollars for a dozen of eggs. That extends to restaurants as well being patient with your restaurant is going to help you and the owners."

Some diners I spoke with say it doesn't change their breakfast selection.

"I noticed. But what are you going to do? I am not making any sacrifices," said diner Gary Petrous.

"I'm shocked when I look at it but if you're going to bake you need the eggs," Allen said.

