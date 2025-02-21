Metro Detroiters seeing rising cost for spring break flights; here's how you can save

(WXYZ) — As spring break approaches, many people are planning their getaways to sunny destinations. But this year, travelers are facing a steeper price tag when it comes to airfare.

According to data from AAA, the average roundtrip ticket for a domestic flight is now $820, up 7% from last year. If you're flying internationally, expect to pay an average of $1,440, an increase of 2% from 2023.

I spoke with travelers at Detroit Metro Airport to see how people are coping with the rising cost of travel ahead of spring break and how you can find the lowest airfare prices.

"I think our ticket prices were close to $500 a piece," Catherine Lent told me.

"I believe it was around $800 to $850," Randy Parton said.

"I think it's about $750 to fly," Lenny Brooks said.

AAA said nearly 41% of Michiganders plan on traveling for spring break, with Orlando and Fort Lauderdale being the top destinations.

"If you haven't booked yet, you will start seeing some crazy rates in order to get to Florida, Punta Cana, Cancun," David Fishman with the Cadillac Travel Group said.

Fishman said most spring break flights sell out 330 days before the trip, and the more demand and little supply of seats can cause prices to spike.

"Depending on the destination, that will dictate the availability and pricing," Fishman said.

Travelers like Amanda Betere and her family are headed to Austin, Texas for a soccer tournament, and they're still going on spring break. But, they'll be driving for that trip.

"By the time you pay for gas and stay at a hotel for one night and get food, it's still less than flying," Betere said.

We flew over Christmas and flew to Florida out of Detroit and tickets were expensive back then," Lent said. "About $800 per person."

Fishman said the best way to save money would be to be flexible with days and times to travel in order to find the best deals.

"Be really flexible and you might be able to save money, otherwise the fees are going to be very high this year," he said.

