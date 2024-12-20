Metro Detroiters share their last-minute holiday shopping tips

(WXYZ) — With the holiday shopping season nearly over, many people are out getting last-minute gifts. I went to Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi to talk to last-minute shoppers about what they're looking for and what they're hopeful to find.

“I am Christmas shopping last-minute, looking for my family, my daughter, my son some family, my mom," Tiffany Toffen Taormina said.

We decided to follow Taormina, whose trick is coming in with a plan.

“What do we need to get? I need stocking stuffers I need a few bigger items for some girls," she said. “Sometimes they have these little gift bags that have a little bit of everything in them you can kind of give someone a good gift with that.”

She is also shopping in person from here on out.

“Online shopping can be, you know, it says it's gonna be delivered and then there’s a delay and things like that," she said. “At the store at least I know I’m leaving with exactly what I want."

Then we followed Michael Bachleda and his brother, who were shopping for a very special person.

“We love our mom. She’s an absolute angel," Bachleda said. “We're going to get some slippers for my mom. Alright let’s go.”

Their tactic is to look for anything they could find. They went store to store, but eventually found what they were looking for.

“Today’s gift tip. Split presents with your siblings for your parents," he said.

Michael Hale and his daughter were seeing what caught their eye. Their main idea is to keep it lighthearted to save your Christmas spirit.

"Just have fun & enjoy who you’re shopping for," Hale said.

