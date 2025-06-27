Michigan Challenge Balloonfest in Howell celebrates 40 years this weekend

HOWELL, Mich. (WXYZ) — There are plenty of events kicking off across metro Detroit Friday that will last throughout the weekend.

If you're looking to get a jump start on your Fourth of July celebrations, listen to music, or if you're feeling adventurous, there's something to check out.

Out in Howell is something truly unique – the 40th annual Michigan Challenge Balloonfest is happening this weekend.

It's a summer tradition in Howell that's full of fantastic displays and lots of excitement. To celebrate the milestone of 40 years, organizers held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday from inside a balloon on the ground.

"It's just magical. We have about 40 balloon pilots participating in this year's event and what they'll do is morning launches and evening launches and for each launch, they compete for points," Janelle Smith, the president of the Howell Chamber of Commerce, said.

Smith said it's not just a festival, but it's also a competition and festivalgoers can watch the balloon launches from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and again from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., all weekend long.

Ken Myer is a hot air balloon pilot with more than 20 years of experience, but this year, he'll be on the ground emceeing the event.

"My favorite part, believe it or not, is the little 3-year-old child and their awe. But one better than that. Mom or grandma smiling and looking at the looks of the kids' faces. I was actually lucky enough to capture my wife with my grandson like that, and unbelievable, and it's lasting," Myer said.

The three-day festival kicks off Friday also has arts and crafts, amusement rides, animal exhibits and a few new traditions.

"In honor of our 40th anniversary, we've decided to do a balloon glow on both nights," Smith said.

This festival feels almost like a holiday here in Howell and you can see restaurants getting into the spirit, and organizers say it's also a huge economic driver for businesses as well.

"We have an event going on in downtown Howell on Saturday that is also a part of Balloon Fest. It's called Balloons and Brews, so that is gonna be happening downtown on State Street…we'll run shuttles, free shuttles all weekend from downtown to the festival," Smith said.

People are just happy to be part of it.

"It's a huge thing for this town. I mean this is what we're known for," Skye Gardner told us.

Here are other events this weekend across metro Detroit

June 27-29

Belleville: June 28-29 Lake Fest Market in Downtown Belleville

Howell: June 27-29 – Michigan Challenge Balloonfest

Clarkston: June 28 – Independence Fest

Pontiac: June 29 – Cars Under the Stars at M1 Concourse

Ecorse: June 28-July 12 – Downriver MotorCity Jazz Series

Grosse Pointe Shores: Jun 28-29 – Gather in the Garden Summer Dinner Party

Lincoln Park: Jun 27 – Cruisin’ Downriver Car Show

Livonia: June 24-29 – Livonia Spree

Riverview: June 28 – Fort Street Cruise

Taylor: June 26-29 – Taylor Summer Festival

Trenton: June 27-29 – Trenton Summer Festival

Highland Twp: June 28 – Red White & Blues Festival & Fireworks

Independence Twp: June 28 – Independence Fest Clarkston 2025

Lake Orion: June 27 – Lake Orion American Summer Pub Crawl

Madison Heights: June 29 – Festival in the Park

Waterford: June 28 – Ribbon Cutting on the Riverwalk

Mount Clemens: June 28 – Celebrate Independence Day

Fort Gratiot: June 26-29 – Fort Gratiot Carnival

Port Huron: June 27-29 – Black River Tattoo Convention

Fort Gratiot: June 27-28 – Blue Water Cruise Weekend

St. Clair: June 28-29 – St. Clair Art Fair

