Michigan gas prices hit 2025 high, up eight cents in metro Detroit since last week

(WXYZ) — Gas prices have hit their highest point of the year in the state of Michigan. Over the weekend, drivers felt the pain at the pump as prices hit a 2025 high of $3.19/gallon.

Prices are down slightly this morning, with drivers paying an average of $3.17/gallon for regular gas. That's up 14 cents from a week ago and up 10 cents from a month ago.

Thankfully, metro Detroit has some of the least expensive gas price averages throughout the state. The average for regular gas here is $3.12/gallon. That's up eight cents from a week ago and up two cents from a month ago.

People on the streets are definitely feeling the pain at the pump. Many people we talked to complained about their grocery bills being high. Now, gas prices are beginning to creep up once again.

According to AAA, Michigan drivers are paying an average of $47 for a full 15-gallon tank of regular, unleaded gasoline.

GasBuddy's Patrick De Haan recently posted on social mediaabout the rise in gas prices. He says the streak of falling prices is over and the national average is now seeing a weekly rise.

We talked to several people at the pump. including Deandre Squals, a local stand-up comedian who says it's a struggle driving from gig to gig. Squeals is trying to make a name for himself locally all while dealing with the high gas prices.

WXYZ

“I need gas man," Deandre said. "I gotta build my name up. You know what I’m saying? But, as I’m building my name up, they’re taking my pockets down too at the same time. So, you know, I gotta…this is a long Lincoln. I gotta fill this up. This is about 40, 60 dollars to fill up man. You think I got that 60 dollars to fill up every day?!”

WXYZ

"It’s not a lot of Speedway’s in the city. We live in Detroit," said Meyahna Conley. "So, we gotta travel to the suburbs to go to a Speedway to fill up. But, it’s much easier cause my car is more economic. So, we get a good like 25 dollars to get almost full. And, even with that, like I said, we get all of those cents off. So, it’s a little better. Otherwise, we’re struggling.”

Typically gas prices are highest during the summer travel season. So as we continue to pull away from winter and move closer to a busier travel season, many people expect those prices are going to continue climbing.

