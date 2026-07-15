(WXYZ) — A brand-new athletic facility is now open in Sterling Heights and city leaders say it's designed to bring the community together through recreation, competition and accessibility.

The new athletic hub features pickleball courts, table tennis, adaptive programming and more. It's all part of the city's voter-approved pathway to play and preservation millage.

Watch Evan Sery's report below

New athletic facility open in Sterling Heights to bring community together

WXYZ

"We have a 36,000-square-foot facility, nine dedicated pickleball courts, (we're going to) have an abundance of programs from pickleball lessons to adaptive programs," said Mark Disanto, who is overseeing operations at the Sterling Heights Athletic Hub.

If you like the sound of all of that, included the pickleball pop, you'll love the brand-new Athletic Hub in Sterling Heights.

WXYZ

“Its a nice facility, so far so good," said Sterling Heights resident Debbie Henderson.

WXYZ

Brian Krupp has already been here twice since Saturday's Grand Opening.

“Really everything they’ve done, they’ve done first class," Krupp said. “I think this place is gorgeous, I voted for it, and im pretty happy about it”

The voter-approved $10 million rec center is part of the city's Pathway to Play and Preservation Millage.

Watch our previous coverage

Sterling Heights' $10 million Athletic Hub set to open this July

Disanto has overseen all operations.

"(There are) certain amount of stress, I must admit, when you're putting something new together but when you see people come in especially who love the game and love the activity, and they get on that court, and it almost looks effortless, and theyre just playing, its a good feeling, it really charges my battery," Disanto said.

And it's not just pickleball: the athletic hub also has six table-tennis courts.

WXYZ

University of Michigan sophomore Steven Lee said he'll be spending a lot of time here this summer.

WXYZ

“I was looking for ping pong places in Sterling Heights and so I saw the plans in development for this, so I got really excited," Lee said. “Facilities are nice, bathrooms are clean, mural in the back, its really open."

And it's really affordable, especially for Sterling Heights residents who get in for free, and just $5 for all-day play for everyone else.

“The biggest challenge I think will be just getting the feel of the building and what we can do in it, a lot of people wanna know 'Can I rent it, can I do this?', we're really just gonna get our feel we know we have the nuts and bolts to make this place work right now but I think over time, it'll evolve, because people interests are gonna evolve”

Where Your Voice Matters