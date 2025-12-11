New state-run call center helps Michiganders with long-term care & support plans

WAYNE, Mich. (WXYZ) — If you or a loved one is facing long-term care choices, figuring out what to do can be overwhelming. That's where the MI Options Call Center can help. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services launched the system in August to offer free, one-on-one help.

I had a chance to talk with a couple of people who really benefitted from the program, and two of the key individuals behind the service, which aims to support older adults and people with disabilities.

Lynn Higgs and her husband Jerry, from Wayne, Michigan, have five children. But none of them live in Michigan.

In 2019, Jerry had a stroke, then was later diagnosed with Parkinson's. Their daughter, Colleen, decided to find them extra help. They were eventually connected with a counselor with Michigan's MI Options program.

"It was really informational," Lynn said of the counseling session.

The counselor didn't just hand them a list of agencies. She walked them through in-home care, fraud alerts, transportation assistance, and even researched a walking cane for Jerry during teir very first visit.

“What changes have you made that were recommended or discovered during your one-on-one counseling?" I asked Lynn.

“Well, the first thing we did was get in-home health or in-home care -- more for my husband getting to do his exercises and things that he's supposed to do," she replied.

Daksha Patel of Dearborn welcomed her Mom into her home after her Dad passed away. She turned to MI Options for help with home modifications.

The MI Options program is like a one-stop shop," Patel said.

"What are some of the ideas that you got from your one-on-one counseling session to help your mom?” I asked Patel.

"One of the things that really helped us was an organization that we were referred to called St. Joseph Helpers," she replied. “They basically work with helping you with things around your home, like carpentry and things like that.”

The helpers installed a handrail for the front porch and a handheld shower head and grab bars in the bathroom.

"It's been very helpful," Patel said.

MI Options has a call center (1-800-803-7174), available Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., where you can make an appointment with a certified options counselor.

Since launching the program in August, MDHHS said it has already received about 7,000 calls, all for free.

"No, there is no cost for the individual or the caregiver for this counseling. It is free and unbiased," said Kristina Leonardi with the MDHHS Aging and Community Services Division.

There are no income requirements either.

“I think that it's just never too early or too late to start planning," Kristina said.

The program partners with counselors across the state, including experts with the Senior Alliance like Kari West.

“I do love this program because once you start working with a person-centered options counselor, you continue working with them along the way and you just have to tell your story once," West said.

Lynn and Jerry have met with their counselor multiple times.

“Knowing that we can get more help in the future is really positive," Lynn said.

I asked West about what the 'aha moment' is that she hears about most from caregivers; she said overall, they're just glad to not feel alone anymore.

