Plymouth Township Fire Department facing calls for more staffing

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (WXYZ) — The union that represents firefighters in Plymouth Township is sounding a different kind of alarm over staffing.

They are among the departments across the state who say they need more staff and it's getting critical.

Chris Smith, President of Plymouth Township Professional Firefighters Union, says it's something they've been advocating to increase for years.

“I know that they’re hearing it; we just aren't seeing any action," said Smith.

He says the November 13 heroic rescue of a couple whose home caught on fire by Plymouth Township officers was an eye-opener.

"That day, we happened to have seven firefighters on duty, and the station that was in the immediate response district to that fire was, in fact, out on a medical call, so the engine was sitting unstaffed in the fire department,” said Smith.

Currently, there are 24 firefighter paramedics between the three stations. Smith says they often only have two firefighter paramedics assigned to each.

Police arrived before the township's other two fire stations further out and, armed with hand-held fire extinguishers, broke down the door. The station assigned to respond to the call was about a half mile away.

"That incident really kind of, forgive the pun, lit a fire under us to really start taking action and letting the community know that this really isn't a safe model," said Smith.

The model he's referring to is the township's partnership with the private company Huron Valley Ambulance Emergency Health Partner. Supervisor Chuck Curmi says their partnership has been in place for the past 31 years to respond to medical calls in the area.

The contract was renewed in a 4-3 vote for another 18 months last July.

Curmi says local officials have been listening to the union's concerns and believe the past election may have something to do with why the conversation is coming up again.

“They have our attention, and we are looking at facts and being data-driven. We understand the issues. We’re getting more information like everything else. There are two sides, and we want to improve service or at least keep it at a level that is acceptable to our residents,” said Curmi.

What would need to happen is to garner more public support to fund more staffing. At least one of the seven trustees has been actively advocating on their behalf and trying to educate the public.

“It is a kind of linear process. and so, I think, we’re kind of at the point where we’re making enough noise where people are starting to pay attention. We’ve had tremendous support, of course, for our firefighters," said Jen Buckley.

Buckley says after spending more time with members of the fire/paramedic team, she feels it's important to listen and be more proactive so that they can respond to the increase in calls they've been seeing year-over-year.

They have asked supporters to attend the trustee meeting on January 14 at 6:30 p.m., where the conversation is expected to come up.

