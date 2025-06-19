Bay-Rama Fish Fly Festival in New Baltimore celebrates 60 years

NEW BALTIMORE, Mich. (WXYZ) — An annual tradition in Macomb County is one that you may want to add to the summer bucket list. The Bay-Rama Fish Fly Festival in New Baltimore is celebrating 60 years.

The five-day event kicked off Wednesday and is set to continue through the weekend.

This bay-side town has decided to embrace the bugs, hosting what’s believed to be the only fish fly festival in the world.

It's that time of year in New Baltimore when almost everything is covered in fish flies.

"It's our thing and I love the fish fly," said Shannon, a fair attendee.

These flies are just a part of living near the water that people here have grown to accept and embrace.

“They can be gross sometimes but they’re funny if like one gets on you," said Charlotte, a festival attendee.

"We love those little buggers," said Lisa Thomas, the Bay-Rama treasurer.

So much so, it's home to the Bay-Rama Fish Fly Festival, a beloved annual tradition in New Baltimore celebrating 60 years.

“This festival is a staple in New Baltimore. It was the first major festival (in the city)," Lisa said. "They changed it in the 80s to the Bay-rama Fish Fly Festival, mainly because the timing of the festival is the same time as the fish fly hatch. So instead of fighting it, they decided to embrace it and we've had a lot of fun with that ever since.”

Each year comes with a different fish fly theme.

"Every year we dress our fish flies up to match the theme of the festival," Lisa said.

The festival brings the community together for a week of fun and excitement, from carnival rides and games to live music and fireworks.

“There's always something to look forward to and something to do when you come down," said Dawn Wolscheleger, the Bay-Rama Secretary.

Festivities befin with the Miss and Little Miss Bay Rama Pageant, followed by a two-night cornhole tournament, Kid's Day on Saturday with Power Wheels Demolition Derby, Chicken Chuckin, a cardboard boat race and finishes with a parade on Sunday.

“I got involved 20 years ago working with Kids Day, and we started out with maybe 75 kids that would come through in a 4-hour period," Dawn said. "We knocked it down to 2 hours, and we have well over 500 kids that come through in that 2 hour period. So it's a huge event.

The event is put on by Bay Rama Incorporated. Every dollar spent goes back into the community. To date, Bay Rama Inc. has contributed over two million dollars in donations.

They're hoping this year is the best yet.

“Everything you can imagine, it's all down here," Dawn said.

