Riding along with Covenant House to help the homeless get out of dangerously cold temperatures

(WXYZ) — Covenant House is currently in Code Blue, meaning they're doing anything they can to get people out of this bitter cold. We spent close to two hours with their street outreach team, driving around Detroit looking for people in places most others ignore, sitting on corners and holding signs asking for help.

WXYZ

Stephanie and Deborah are starting their shift asking for strength.

WXYZ

"God, please watch over us," said outreach manager Stephanie Taylor.

They're part of Covenant House's street outreach team, activated overnight in a code blue, meaning temperatures are dangerously low.

"In this weather its a matter of life and death," Stephanie said. "Our ultimate goal is to to try to convince them to ge tout of the elements."

We joined them after 2 a.m. The pair had already helped about four people before meeting us. This man was our first encounter, and one of the hardest to leave.

WXYZ

"You sure you don't want to go to the warming center?" Stephanie asked.

WXYZ

"Ok, you have to respect them," said Deborah Norris. "Where they’re at. If we can make a little bit of change."

Then down a street right off the Lodge and Grand River Avenue, we ran into Keith.

WXYZ

Keith spent almost two hours outside, his shaking hands clutching onto the last bits of warmth his body has.

"I can barely talk because I'm so frozen," Keith said. "These shoes aren't cutting it either.. they’re just regular shoes, no boots. Mittens were so small and my hands are so big.

He went to Pope Francis Center, with Stephanie buying and Deborah bringing him a cup of coffee after.

"If it doesn't taste good, we'll blame it on Deborah," Stephanie joked.

We set back out, checking corners and bus terminals, where four more people hopped in to warm up.

WXYZ

"I’ve never been in the cold like this," one man said.

"We've been out here a while today, it’s been needed. I’d say 12 people is off the street because of it," Stephanie said.

Covenant house typically does this type of outreach only in code blue situations, but Stephanie says their hot line (313-463-2000) is 24/7. One thing she says the city can do to help all winter, and not just in these dangerously cold nights is to keep recreation centers available during the dayfor people to warm up, open into the night.

A list of warming centers is available at this link.

