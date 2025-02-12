School officials meet to determine closures as snowstorm moves in Wednesday afternoon

FARMINGTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — As the snow moves in, we can expect to see school districts across Metro Detroit cancel classes. In just a few hours, many school leaders will start making those decisions as the snow storm moves in.

Everybody is keeping an eye on the First Alert Weather Team and their forecasts ahead of this year's first big winter storm, especially parents looking ahead to yet another possible snow day.

Here in Farmington, the superintendent tells us she and other superintendents in Oakland county plan to meet this morning to develop a game plan. The snow is not expected to hit until this afternoon. That'll certainly make things tougher for the evening drive home.

Farmington schools is certainly concerned about that, but they're also thinking about plans for tomorrow and beyond. We caught up with Farmington Schools Superintendent Dr. Kelly Coffin to find out how she's handling things in her district and her possible plans for tomorrow.

“Oakland County has a process where the Oakland County Superintendents come together whenever there’s a weather," Dr. Coffin said. "And, we work with a meteorologist to try to get the most accurate information. I’m assuming our weather call is going to happen tomorrow morning. And, that will give us better information.”

They're also trying to see what things are going to be like at the end of the school day today.

Dr. Coffin did say it's difficult to send students home early. But if the snowfall timetable moves up, she indicated that they'll be in contact with families very quickly to alert them of any changes.

