The late Brian Barczyk’s dream of opening aquarium, LegaSea, nears completion

(WXYZ) — Today is World Pancreatic Cancer Day, and to help raise awareness, we are all wearing purple and reminding everyone that early detection is key.

I'm raising a voice of a Warren woman, Lori Barczyk, whose late husband Brian shared his story with me last year at 'The Reptarium' in Utica, an interactive reptile zoo that he founded. And I have an update on how his dream aquarium project is coming along.

WATCH OUR PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Macomb County man known for his love of animals inspires fans

Owner of The Reptarium in Utica asking for donations for aquarium after cancer diagnosis

Brian Barczyk, owner of The Reptarium, dies after battle with pancreatic cancer

Brian Barczyk had a global following. 17 million people watched his videos on social media. Many others visited his reptile zoo in Utica, 'The Reptarium', where he shared his passion for animals first-hand.

At the time, Brian was working on his dream project across the street — The Legasea Aquarium. While he was building the aquarium, he was trying to beat pancreatic cancer.

"The back pain," Brian told me last year was the one symptom he had. "You know, the pain sometimes in my stomach as well."

Less than two months after sharing his story with me, on January 5th, he posted a final message.

“I love life and listen – now I’ll be looking down and I can’t wait to see how Lori handles things," he said in his final vlog (linked above). "I appreciate you supporting her and supporting the LegaSea. I appreciate you having so much love for me.”

Brian passed away nine days later, at the age of 54.

Nearly a year later, his dream of building the Legasea aquarium and reptarium expansion is taking.

WXYZ

“Here is the shark tank," Lori Barczyk showed me. "And it is full of water.”

Lori, Brian's widow, gave me a tour of the 30,000-square-foot building. They hope to open early next year.

"And the only way that’s possible, honestly, is with the amazing crew that I have behind me," Lori said. "It’s a hundred percent a team effort.”

She's grateful for all the support and donations to reach their goal, as she continues to raise awareness about wildlife and pancreatic cancer.

"If there’s one thing you want people to know about pancreatic cancer, what would it be?" I asked her.

"It’s a hard one because by the time you normally find out, it’s too late. So, I would say, if there’s any chance of anything, early screening," Lori responded.

Brian did not have family history when he was diagnosed in February 2023. But his family found out this year, he was not alone.

“Brian’s Uncle actually passed away in June from pancreatic cancer," Lori said. “He was diagnosed and within two months he passed away.”

With family history, you can ask for genetic testing, counseling and early screening.

Know the symptoms: pain in the abdomen, unexplained weight loss, jaundice, loss of appetite, nausea and more. More information about pancreatic cancercan be found at this link.

Construction continues on Brian's team project, as his team is devoted to keeping his legacy alive, by sharing the awe-inspiring diversity of life that surrounds us.

Pancreatic cancer is the third-leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States, with a five-year survival rate of just 13 percent. If you notice any of the symptoms I listed in this story, see your doctor right away.



