Tigers fans excited for 2025 season after improbable playoff run

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Baseball season is right around the corner! Spring Training is about to get underway for the Detroit Tigers in Lakeland, Florida.

The Tigers are roaring into the new season with a mix of seasoned pros and fresh faces, and fans can't wait for that first preseason pitch.

"We are extremely excited to go to the first baseball game of the season," said Tigers fan Brandon German.

"I think they're going to make the playoffs. I hope they're going to win the Division," said Tigers fan Marc Clark Paul.

"Everyone has to experience it, whoever is a Tiger fan," said Tigers fan Tony Lalomia.

Tigers fans are excited for this upcoming season, especially when it comes down to Spring Training, like Brandon and Nicole German, who are headed to Lakeland, Florida, tomorrow.

"I love baseball i watch every single game," Nicole told me. "When it's winter it's very sad"

While Comerica Park is still snow-covered, it's paradise with sun and warm weather in Lakeland. And for Tigers fans, Spring Training means sounds of a new season, with the crack of the bat, and the roar of the crowd. They say it's an experience like no other!

"it was so much fun and it was all different generations and I can remember the first time we went when Justin Verlander and Alex Avila walked out onto the field and Tony yells 'the dynamic duo!' and the whole stadium was cheering," Mary Lalomia said.

And for Tigers fans, there's nothing quite like seeing your favorite players up close, practicing their swings, getting ready for the season and trading the snow for sun.

"We have kids that are 11 and 12 that are coming with us and they wanted player interaction and because the facility is smaller we hope they get to see some of the players up close," Nicole said.

Marc Clark Paul has Lakeland and preseason baseball on his bucket list and really wants to go to see something special.

"We have a brick down there with all of our names on it and someday id like to do it maybe if I hit the lottery," Marc said.

Whether it's the camaraderie, the sunshine or just the love of the game, spring training in Lakeland is a trip every Tigers fan should experience.

"It's fun to be down there," Mary said. "It's a small-town feel with big-time talent."

"We're super excited for baseball this year and excited to see what they come up with," Nicole said.

