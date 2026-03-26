DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers launch their 2026 campaign Thursday afternoon against the San Diego Padres, with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. EST at Petco Park.

Watch Brittany's video report below

Tigers season starts today as team has new TV home; here's how to watch

After last year’s heartbreaking 15-inning loss to the Seattle Mariners in the American League Division Series, fans are excited to see new and familar faces — notably the return of three-time Cy Young winner Justin Verlander and top prospect Kevin McGonigle.

WXYZ

“I grew up watching [Verlander]. He was my favorite Tiger,” said fan Steve Barlow, outside Comerica Park. “To see him back on the team, that’ll be fun.”

Others, like Ryan Fransetich, are eager to see McGonigle in the Opening Day lineup.

WXYZ

"I'm excited to see McGonigle, hopefully he's a Day 1 starter," Fransetich said.

This season also brings a change in how games are broadcast. The Tigers’ new television home, Detroit SportsNet, kicks off with the opener. Distribution deals include Comcast/Xfinity on Channel 1253, Charter/Spectrum on Channel 213 in most Michigan markets (291 in Livonia, 436 on the Spectrum app), and DirecTV on Channel 663.

Fans can also stream games for $19.99 a month or $189.99 annually. Ilitch Sports + Entertainment, which operates DSN, says additional channel agreements are expected within days.

Supporter Hannah Groth, who bought a season ticket package, said she’s ready for a deep October postseason push.

WXYZ

“We’re looking forward to them making a long run this season,” she said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Where Your Voice Matters