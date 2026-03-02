Yellow and white balloons filled the air Friday as family and friends of 25-year-old Shyann Washington gathered to celebrate her life.

Vigil held for deadly hit-and-run victim in St. Clair Shores

The Harper Woods woman was hit and killed on I-94 in St. Clair Shores early Wednesday morning by a driver who never stopped.

St. Clair Shores police have not shared a suspect vehicle and are investigating the incident as a hit-and-run.

Washington leaves behind a two-year-old son.

Her sister Syerra Washington described her as confident and sure of herself, a light that tackled all her aspirations. Shyann was a rapper who went by the name “Shutup Shy”, an entrepreneur, and in school to be a nurse.

“I want her to be remembered as however you remember her, however you met her, however she impacted you, that’s how I want you to remember her,” said Syerra. “Shyann was bold, Shyann was loud, she was herself authentically. I think she left nothing unturned here, there was nothing left for her to do.”

She encouraged people to play her music and to keep her legacy alive.

Her son’s father, Adrian Brown, says as they grieve and celebrate her life, they are also searching for justice.

“It’s messed up. Why didn’t you stop? Why didn’t you check on her? She was looking for help, she was stuck,” said Brown. “For that person to keep going is crazy.”

Brown believes Shyann had an accident, and her phone was dead, which is why she left the vehicle.

“They knew they hit somebody,” said Brown. ”They hit an important person.”

Family and friends are hoping that someone saw something and the person responsible will be brought to justice.

“This is really heartbreaking and just to the person that’s out there that knows they did this, just turn yourself in. If it was a mistake. It was a mistake, but you need to be held accountable,” said close friend Diamond Watts.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call the Traffic Bureau at (586)445-5318.

