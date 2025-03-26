Warren council passes ordinance allowing unlimited marijuana dispensaries; here's what residents said

(WXYZ) — On Tuesday night, the City of Warren, Michigan's third largest city, made a sweeping change that will impact its entire community.

Warren City Council approved an ordinance that will allow an unlimited number of recreational marijuana businesses to open up shop.

It's an issue that has had residents divided and outspoken. Last week, we heard from businesses that are wanting to turn a profit and a resident who doesn't want it in her backyard.

Related video below: Ordinance would allow for unlimited number of recreational marijuana shops in Warren

Ordinance would allow for unlimited number of recreational marijuana shops in Warren

In a 5-2 vote, Warren council members passed the ordinance that will allow recreational cannabis dispensaries to open up, and there's no cap to how many can open.

Some spoke in support of the ordinance, but they were dwarfed by other residents who lined up to speak out against dispensaries opening up in their neighborhood.

Residents cited many reasons for not wanting recreational sales, most focusing on one aspect of the ordinance – allowing an unlimited amount of businesses to open up.

"You don’t see other upscale communities approving unlimited facilities in their communities and there’s a reason for that. I think it draws crowds that we don’t really want in our community," one resident said during the hearing.

"You can smell a cigarette when you’re standing around and outside the stores. I'm sure you can smell the cannabis," Florance Joacob said.

Watch below: Warren Councilman Jonathan Lafferty discusses marijuana ordinance

Extended interview: Warren Councilman Jonathan Lafferty discusses marijuana ordinance

"I personally think any person who doesn’t have a severe medical condition should be in prison for smoking pot," one resident named Joey D said.

"I don’t support unlimited dispensaries," Lori Harris added. "Also, I don’t support it. As a nurse, I've said this before that it’s not a harmless drug."

While many spoke against it, some were in favor of it.

Like it or not, it is here and it's not going anywhere. We are the third largest city in Michigan we might as well be making that money off of it," Shannon Summers said. "If you’re so concerned with drug use in Warren, we need to protect and grow state and county social programs. We need to get good social programs here."

"We're going to improve the city. we're going to take your dilapidated buildings, we're going to increase the property value, we're going to increase revenue for the city, $5,000 dollars per licensee," Aaron Geyer said.

There is an application and approval process for businesses that want to open up. The lawsuit surround the city capping the number of medical cannabis shops in Warren is still ongoing.

Where Your Voice Matters