'We walk no matter what.' Hundreds brave extreme cold for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Peace Walk in Southfield

(WXYZ) — Many community members gathered in Southfield today for the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Peace Walk.

The message has been the same for the past 40 years promoting peace, and those who showed up in the bitter cold told me that's their commitment.

"We walk no matter what. Last year was very cold, similar to today," said Dorothy Dean with the Martin Luther King Jr. Task Force.

Hundreds showed up on Monday for the yearly tradition.

"We have marched from this very church for the last 40 years in celebration of Dr. King," said Dean.

Those who showed up were greeted with hot coffee for the annual walk. Many of them are members of historically Black fraternities and sororities like Dr. King.

"We make it a priority because we know that our community has to be involved with freedom ... has to be involved with peace," said Sheila Harton-Montgomery, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. - Pi Tau Omega Chapter.

Steven Foster with Sigma said, "This is our day to commemorate a day of service, a day of action, a day of participation to continue to fight for those who are less fortunate, for those who can't fight for themselves, and to be an advocate and a voice for the people in our community."

The theme this year: "Social Justice Through Equality, Inclusion and Diversity."

"We think that that is so relevant today, because there's so much going on today, our rights are being rolled back. Now more than ever we need to make sure we're trying to fulfill the dream of Dr. King."

They walked over a mile from Hope United Methodist Church to the civic center, carrying flags from every country.

"We're going to be holding the spirit of peace as we walk, commemorating Martin Luther King Day, his dream. His dream was one global family. One global family in unity, peace and freedom," said Fumi Johns Stewart, Executive Director of May Peace Prevail On Earth International.

With the inauguration of a new administration happening at the same time, some attendees say it's been a motivator.

"I think that is the most important reason that I'm here today, because there's not a lot that I can do about what's going on in the rest of the world or the rest of the country for that matter, but what I can do is be here to today and march and honor Dr. King," said Annalise, a participant.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said, "Even as we see people ascending to power that may not reflect the values of King, that we can still reflect his values and be the light in our communities and that's what gatherings like today are all about"

