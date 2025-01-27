Dress code debate: what’s not OK to wear on a plane? Metro Detroiters weigh in

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — From Crop Tops to offensive tattoos, the low-cost carrier, known for it's budget-friendly airfares, is now taking a stand against what it deems inappropriate attire and body art.

"I think people should dress comfortably for the most part," said traveler Ferris Shaheen.

"Cover up we don't want to see over exposure which i have already seen a little bit of today," said traveler Dina Sherman.

In a move to enhance the flying experience for all, Spirit Airlines has implemented a stricter dress code. The low-budget friendly airlinerecently updated its passenger guidelines policy to include no see-clothing, no bare feet or exposed private parts. And they don't want passengers wearing clothing or showing body art that is obscene or offensive in nature.

"Your body parts should not be hanging out of your clothes for sure," said traveler Tamara Coffman-Baker.

In October, two women were removed from a Spirit Airlines flight in Los Angelesfor wearing crop tops. A third woman was also removed in a sign of solidarity when she removed her hoodie, revealing a crop tip.

Etiquette expert Valarie Sokolosky says airlines have a right to remove passengers who do not comply with their contract of carriage policy, a policy you agree when you buy a ticket.

"What we wear has a lot to do in how we feel about ourselves," Valerie said. "They are in an airline with passengers they have to have policy it's no different than going to work."

Travelers at Detroit Metro Airport had mixed reactions.

"If you wouldn't wear it on the bus don't wear it on the plane," said Drew Hurt.

"I'm not opposed to dressing how you feel but it gets excessive sometimes," Dina said.

"It should not get to that point for them to kick you off the flight," said Kasinda Walker.

"Trying to put restrictions on what people can and cannot wear is a bit silly," Ferris said.

